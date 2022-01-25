Hyundai does not kill Crete Active, but takes HB20X off the line in Brazil

Turnaround at Hyundai. The South Korean manufacturer will not withdraw the Hyundai Creta Active, which retains the look of the previous generation and the 1.6 16V engine with up to 130 hp. The reason for this would be the Proconve L7, in force since January 1st, which tightened the emission and noise standards for automobiles.

The SUV still appears on the manufacturer’s website as a 2021/2022 model, but Hyundai guarantees that the 1.6-liter engine already complies with PL7.

Who leaves the line, however, is the Hyundai HB20X. It doesn’t hurt to remember that the 2022 HB20 began to be launched in March 2021 and, while the HB20 and HB20S (sedan) lost the 1.6 engine option to the detriment of the 120 hp 1.0 turbo, the adventurous version was left out.

Apparently, that’s exactly what Hyundai wanted. According to the Mobiauto website, the HB20X represented less than 10% of the compact’s sales mix.

“About the HB20X, Hyundai Motor Brasil informs that it will concentrate sales of the HB20 line on its most demanded models in the hatch (HB20) and sedan (HB20S) versions, in addition to the two generations of the Creta SUV”, informed the manufacturer.

In other words, they gave up on the Hyundai HB20X and its adventurous proposition. Their prices were between R$81,190 (HB20X Vision) and R$97,590 (Diamond), while the Creta Action costs R$102,990. The restyled Hyundai HB20 2023, which will be released this year, will not have an adventurous version.

How is the Hyundai Crete Action 2022?

The new Creta 2022 Action maintains the old look of the SUV and is equipped with cruise control, front and rear electric windows and one-touch function (downhill) only for the driver, longitudinal bars on the roof and blueAdio radio system with rear speakers. .

The equipment list is completed by dual airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, air conditioning, electric steering, electric trio, on-board computer, Start-Stop system, steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, driver’s seat with height adjustment, traction control, emergency braking system, ramp assistant and stability and traction controls.

The engine is the same as before. A 1.6 16V with 130 hp and 16.5 kgfm of torque, always with a six-speed automatic transmission. In fact, it became the last Hyundai 1.6 for sale in Brazil.

