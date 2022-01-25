Hyundai kills HB20X and Creta Action 1.6 gains survival

Brand says it will concentrate sales of the HB20 in the highest output versions. Manufacturer guarantees that 1.6 engine meets Proconve L-7

Finally, after almost 20 days, Hyundai has answered our questions about the situation of the HB20X and Crete equipped with the 1.6 Gamma engine. The adventurer will bid farewell to the Brazilian market and the old-style SUV will continue to be marketed. Check note below.

“About the HB20X, Hyundai Motor Brasil informs that it will concentrate sales of the HB20 line on its most demanded models in the hatch (HB20) and sedan (HB20S) versions, in addition to the two generations of the Creta SUV. The Creta Action, with a 1.6-liter engine, complies with Proconve’s L7 phase and will continue to be marketed normally”, says the manufacturer.

The adventurer had its look renewed in 2019 along with the new generation of the HB20. The HB20X was the only model in the HB20 range that did not receive the 1.0 TGDI engine. It continued to be offered with a 1.6-liter engine and a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission options.

The 1.6 Flex engine that equips the HB20X and Creta Action has a power of 123 hp at 6,000 and torque of 16 kgfm at 4,500 rpm with gasoline in the tank. With ethanol, the power is 130 hp at 6,000 rpm and the torque is 16.5 kgfm at 4,500 rpm.

The HB20X still appears on the manufacturer’s website as line 2021/2022 being sold in Vision 1.6 (manual), Evolution 1.6 (AT), Evolution Bluelink 1.6 (AT) and Diamond 1.6 (AT) versions. Prices range from R$81,190 to R$97,590.

Crete Action continues

In an article published on the 17th of January, we even bet that Creta Action 1.6 would no longer be offered. But the manufacturer’s note not only guarantees its permanence but also states that the 1.6 Gamma engine is updated to meet the Proncove L-7. It is worth remembering that the version still appears on the brand’s commercial website as line 2021/2022.

