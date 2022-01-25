Ibama helicopter is set on fire in Manaus air club

posted on 01/24/2022 12:13 / updated on 01/24/2022 14:13



A helicopter from the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) that was parked at an aero club in Manaus was set on fire in the early hours of Monday (24/1).

According to the Military Police of Amazonas, preliminary information is that two men broke into the air club and set fire to the aircraft. According to the Fire Department, the helicopter had the front part, cabin and propellers burned.

IBAMA informed that as soon as it learned of what had happened, it sent a team to the location that verified the attempted fire in two aircraft. The agency said it called the Federal Police for an investigation.

The helicopter is used in inspection operations in mining. Therefore, there is a suspicion that the crime is retaliation by mining owners.