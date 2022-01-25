Ibovespa closes down 0.92%, on a day marked by risk aversion with Ukraine and Fed; dollar rises to R$ 5.50

The Ibovespa closed down 0.92% this Monday (24), at 107,937 points, erasing part of last week’s high, despite still advancing 3.87% so far in 2022.

The main Brazilian stock index followed the performance of most international exchanges, which recorded strong drops for most of the day, with investors eyeing the increase in US interest rates and tensions on the Ukrainian border. The VIX index, known as “the fear index”, has climbed more than 22%, its highest level since November 2020.

“The main reason for the drops, especially for technology companies, is the rise in interest rates. The market is even pricing in now that there could be as many as five hikes in US interest rates in 2022 to control inflation. Much higher than projected by the market until the end of last year”, explains Henrique Esteter, market specialist at the InfoMoney.

Tomorrow, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), begins its meeting that will define whether the Fed funds rate will be changed or not, a decision that will be published on Wednesday. “The expectation is that interest rates will not rise, but change the tone of their speeches”, comments Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos.

The expectation of most investors is that the Fed should announce new phases of tightening monetary policy. The injection of resources into the economy through the repurchase of bonds should end in March and, after that, the Federal Reserve should start a cycle of interest rate hikes. The expectation is that there is already an announcement of high interest rates for March.

In addition, tensions in Eastern Europe increase the climate of insecurity even further. After U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the departure of U.S. citizens from Ukraine over the weekend, the weather has warmed up again today, with the Pentagon saying it has about 8,500 troops on standby to assist in the region in the event of a a Russian escalation in the region.

“We see a very delicate political game in which neither side gives in. An armed conflict is not good because the dimensions of this type of conflict are not known. And the worst thing for investors is uncertainty”, comments Andrey Nousi, CFA and founder of Nousi Finance.

The American indices, however, closed higher, turning to the positive field in the final stretch of the trading session. The Dow Jones rose 0.29% to 34,364 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.28% to 4,410 points. Nasdaq was up 0.63% to 13,855 points.

“The recent pullback in risky assets looks overblown, and a combination of technical indicators approaching oversold territory and sentiment turning bearish suggests we may be in the final stages of this correction,” said Marko Kolanovic, equity strategist at JP Morgan. .

In Europe, the declines were accentuated. Germany’s DAX dropped 3.80%. The UK’s FTSE dropped 2.63%. The entire continent’s STOXX 600 is down 3.81%.

In the domestic market, interest rates fall and the dollar rises

In Brazil, investors continue to monitor the Federal Government’s movements, such as the PEC that aims to reduce taxes on fuel and electricity – which is not foreseen in the budget and which can become an expense of more than R$ 50 billion to the public coffers. .

In addition, this Monday the Official Gazette of the Union brought the sanction of the Budget Law for 2022, with partial vetoes by President Jair Bolsonaro, which brought savings of R$ 3.18 billion in relation to the project approved in Congress.

The Ibovespa fell even with the yield curve retreating en bloc. The yield on the DI contract maturing in January 2023 dropped seven basis points to 11.82%. The one for the same month of 2025 dropped eight points, to 11.10%. The DI maturing in the first month of 2027 dropped nine basis points to 11.22%. Finally, the one for 2029 was down by seven points, at 11.42%.

The future dollar rose 0.36% to R$5.493. The commercial dollar rose 0.88%, trading at R$ 5.503 in the purchase and sale.

Despite the drop in interest rates in Brazil, retail and technology companies were the main drops. Magazine Luiza’s common shares (MGLU3) registered the biggest drops on the Ibovespa, falling 7.39%. The units of Banco Inter (BIDI11) come in second place, with a decrease of 7.28%. “It’s a more technical move. Investors are preferring to invest in other asset classes, those with more guaranteed returns at the moment”, says Esteter.

