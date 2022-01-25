Ibovespa does not follow NY at the end and drops 0.92%, to 107.9 thousand points By Estadão Content



© Reuters. Ibovespa does not follow NY at the end and drops 0.92%, to 107.9 thousand points



Contrary to what was seen last week, when it managed to sustain gains even in the opposite direction from abroad, this Monday, the B3 (SA:) reference remained negative throughout the session, reflecting the increase in global risk aversion in week that reserves the monetary policy decision of the Fed, the American BC, on Wednesday. In the background, the fear that a military conflict could occur between Russia and Ukraine, in a geopolitical tension that still involves the United States and Western Europe.

Even so, preserving so far a gain of 2.97% in the month, the Ibovespa limited losses in the final stretch of the session, marked by a positive turn of (+0.29%), (+0.28%) and (+0.63%) at closing.

Here, the B3 benchmark closed down 0.92%, at 107,937.11 points, between a low of 106,624.28, the lowest intraday level of the last four sessions, with a loss of around 2%, and a high of 108,948, 16, almost identical to the opening at 108,941.15 points.

Financial turnover was R$ 35.1 billion, on a day in which losses in New York exceeded 4% during the session (Nasdaq) and had a negative adjustment of around 2%.

In Europe, the index fell by more than 4%, reflecting not only the expectations for the country and the geopolitical tension, but also the activity indices (PMI) of the euro zone and the United Kingdom, worse than expected, notes in a note the Terra Investimentos Research and Strategy team.

In a negative development for the perception of risk on the evolution of events in Eastern Europe, the US government has ordered families and part of the diplomats in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, to leave the country due to the persistent threat of Russian military intervention, Terra adds.

“Last week, American indices had their worst performance since March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, with a loss of 5.7% considering only the S&P 500”, says Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos. “The concern about higher interest rates in the United States comes at a time when the quarterly results of several sectors were not satisfactory”, he adds.

This week, however, concentrates a relevant part of the quarterly results to be announced in the United States, with emphasis on names with high market capitalization, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:), on Tuesday, Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA: ), on Wednesday, and Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:), on Thursday, note in a report the stock strategist Jennie Li and the international analysts Vinicius Araujo and Rafael Nobre, from XP (SA:).

According to them, “64 companies in the S&P 500 reported (results) and 78% of them came in with earnings above expectations, similar to the 2021 Q3 season.”

However, some relevant names and segments disappointed. “In addition to this pressure on monetary policy, there was also the disclosure of banks. From the numbers of the last quarter, the banks were worse than the previous year, and also affected the market”, points out Pietra Guerra, stock specialist at Clear Corretora, adding among the negative surprises was Netflix (NASDAQ:) (SA:), last Friday, when it closed down 22%, with lower-than-expected numbers and projected growth deceleration.

Thus, since the last day 5, when the minutes of the most recent meeting of the , were released, the New York indices, which came from historical highs, entered a negative spiral, which affected with greater intensity the technology segment, concentrated on Nasdaq. In the opposite direction from abroad, the Ibovespa, heavily discounted throughout 2021, took advantage of the external flow in search of discounts to make up for part of the delay. The extent of this recovery movement in B3, however, is a factor of doubt in an election year, normally volatile.

“On Wednesday, we will have a clear vision of what will happen in March, we will have the meeting of the Fomc (the Fed’s monetary policy committee). (of interest)”, says Antonio Carlos Pedrolin, leader of the variable income table at Blue3.

“Here in Brazil, the highlight is the Budget sanctioned by Bolsonaro. What generates tension: the R$ 1.7 billion readjustment for civil servants was maintained, which may be reflected in the interest curves. Also remembering that on Friday the interest rates had stress on account of the (discussion of) the PEC to contain the rise in fuel prices”, adds Pedrolin, noting that despite items such as , on Wednesday, Caged, on Thursday, and IGP-M, on Friday, the agenda abroad tends to give the ‘drive’ to the local market throughout this week.

At the top of the Ibovespa this Monday, the highlight was Pão de Açúcar (SA:) (+7.44%), Marfrig (SA:) (+4.68%), Braskem (SA:) (+3.63% ), BRF (SA:) (+3.39%) and Usiminas (SA:) (+2.40%) On the negative side, Magazine Luiza (SA:) (-7.39%), Banco Inter (SA: ) (Unit -7.28%), Banco Pan (SA:) (-5.88%), IRB (SA:) (-5.39%), Alpargatas (SA:) (-5.30%) and Locaweb (SA:) (-5.11%). Among blue chips, performance was mixed at closing, with Petrobras (SA:) (ON +0.17%, PN +0.57%) oscillating to positive at closing and Vale ON (SA:) (-1, 22%) still in the negative. The large banks also did not show a single sign at closing, including Bradesco (SA:) (PN +2.11%) and Itaú (SA:) (PN -0.13%).