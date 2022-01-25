ICU admissions rise 30.9% in 4 days, pressure SUS and Campinas hires beds from private hospitals | Campinas and Region

The number of people with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) hospitalized in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds rose from 84 to 110 between Thursday (20) and this Monday (24) in Campinas (SP), a high of 30 .9%. The increase put pressure on the municipal Unified Health System (SUS) and, given the growth in cases, the metropolis announced the hiring of beds in private hospitals. see below .

The latest bulletin released by the Department of Health Surveillance (Devisa), at 3:48 pm this Monday, points out that the occupancy rate in the municipal SUS is 96.55%, with 28 of the 29 beds filled.

This number of vacancies, however, does not include purchases yet, despite the city hall informing that ten more are already available in the SUS since the morning. In addition municipal administration was unable to inform whether they were already occupied.

In the state network, which has structures only at the Hospital de Clínicas (HC) of the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), the latest update indicates total capacity: the 18 ICUs are occupied.

When considering the network of private hospitals, the occupancy drops to 90.91%, as there are another 10 vacant beds.

Of the 110 admitted to the ICU, 76 have Covid-19 and the rest have other respiratory diseases – such as the flu. In wards, which are the beds intended for patients with less severe conditions, 178 have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

SEE BED OCCUPANCY IN CAMPINAS

SARS ICU beds in Campinas Structure Occupation on 01/20 Occupation on 01/24 SUS Municipal 75.86% 96.55% Unicamp HC 100% 100% private network 89.66% 86.47 Total 86.60% 90.91%

City Council announces purchase of beds

With the increase in cases of respiratory diseases in the metropolis, including Covid-19, the City of Campinas announced this Monday the purchase of beds in private hospitals.

According to the information released, the Health Department will have, by the end of the week, 20 more ICU beds and 24 exclusive wards for SARS.

“As of today, January 24, 10 of these new ICU beds and another 10 infirmary are already available in the Municipal SUS since the morning. The remaining 24 are in the contract signing phase”, says the statement.

The structures were negotiated with the Beneficência Portuguesa and Irmandade de Misericórdia (Santa Casa) hospitals, integrated into the Irmãos Penteado Hospital.

The contract with Beneficência guaranteed 10 ICU beds and 10 infirmary as of this Monday. The document is valid for 180 days and is worth R$ 6.3 million.

With the Brotherhood, the city government negotiated 10 ICU beds and 14 infirmary beds for R$ 6.9 million. The contract, also valid for 180 days, will be signed this week, according to the municipal administration.