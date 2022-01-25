Illiquid supply ‘relentlessly rising’ – 5 things to watch out for in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) is kicking off the last week of January in a place no one wanted but many warned — a 50% drop from all-time highs.

A flight to $34,000 means that the BTC/USD pair has halved in just two months and, perhaps naturally, concerns are that losses could continue.

With $30,000 so far unchallenged, Bitcoin remains just above the $58,000 to $29,000 drop last summer.

With macro markets facing a tough time thanks to the United States Federal Reserve’s rapidly changing policy, cryptocurrency holders will be keeping an eye on the correlation of their currencies with traditional assets going forward. Can Bitcoin break the trend?

So far, there are few signs that a significant recovery is at stake, but beyond the headlines, not all is as it seems when it comes to Bitcoin’s strength.

Cointelegraph features five areas worth watching this week when assessing what might happen next for BTC price action.

Bitcoin Approaches a “Generational Bottom”

Bitcoin bears ignored trading hours on Wall Street as the weekend ushered in a new round of losses.

From $39,000 to current lows of $34,000, BTC showed no mercy as liquidations surged and sentiment took a new beating.

Now, traders are naturally eyeing a test of $30,000 as a more definitive representation of how Bitcoin is likely to fare in the short to medium term.

Other estimates for where some relief might occur earlier were $33,000 and $31,500, which have also yet to be met.

Looking at various aspects of the on-chain situation, Dylan LeClair, a senior analyst at UTXO Management, highlighted Bitcoin’s current cost base as a potential clue to what he calls a “generational bottom.”

The cost base refers to the aggregate price by which Bitcoin from various groups of investors was last moved. The calculation, when combined with other data, can provide insight into where a bearish Bitcoin phase is likely to bottom out.

Currently, the cost base of the network is $24,000. The relationship between the cost basis and the price, known as the market value to realized value (MVRV) ratio, also has more room to drop before placing a classic floor sign of its own.

Current MVRV ratio is at 38th percentile of historical readings. In the past, falls of $BTC below the realized price (MVRV below 1.0) served as generational buying opportunities. No one guesses if we’ll get to 24k, but it would certainly be extremely attractive to buy. 8/ pic.twitter.com/sW35OEt0I4 — Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) January 24, 2022

Closer to home and a familiar target for BTC/USD is emerging in the form of a CME futures gap.

While a dip to just over $36,000 on Friday spoiled Bitcoin’s opportunity to reclaim levels closer to $40,000 as part of a “gap fill”, a smaller gap from July remains around $32,000. .

“The actual price action will take place at the start of the new week when futures open and the CME (Chicago Stock Exchange) begins trading,” predicted Michaël van de Poppe, contributor to Cointelegraph.

Futures “gaps” refer to the empty space on the CME Group futures chart between the end of trading on Friday and the beginning of the following Monday. If the spot price moves in the middle period, it has a habit of returning to “fill in” the gap, this usually occurs within days or even hours.

Featured on RSI

Over the weekend, Cointelegraph reported on the daily metric of Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) approaching its lowest levels since the coronavirus crash in March 2020.

Well below even its classic “oversold” zone, the RSI is now becoming one of the most compelling signals for analysts eager to believe in a market rally.

Bitcoin daily RSI at lowest level since March 12, 2020 (covid crash) — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) January 22, 2022

Not just daily, but weekly, the RSI is now in fact back to where it dropped nearly two years ago. After that, those who followed him profited a lot, as the following year saw virtually unbridled BTC price gains.

RSI refers to how overbought or oversold an asset is at a given price, and current low readings lend weight to the idea that $35,000 does not accurately reflect the value of Bitcoin.

For popular Twitter trader and analyst TechDev, the numbers are piling up, with the RSI on the weekly chart within a string of classic reversal zones from early Bitcoin’s history.

weekly RSI #BTC current: 37 All Bear Funds: 29-35 March 2020 accident: 35 Closer to a bottom than a top, in my opinion. Good night everyone. pic.twitter.com/MzyLNnJ6IT — TechDev (@TechDev_52) January 23, 2022

“Monthly RSI approaching levels that have historically been some of the best buying opportunities in its entire history,” added analyst Matthew Hyland next to a chart of his own.

On higher and lower timeframes, Bitcoin RSI is suggesting that current price levels are unsustainable.

Miners hold their own… So far

Another phenomenon that can subtly flag $35,000 Bitcoin as a red herring is miners selling – or lack thereof.

With 50% below the all-time high, BTC/USD is now within the top estimates of global production costs for mining a single Bitcoin.

They range from around $34,000, as reported by Cointelegraph, to $38,000, according to recent estimates, including that of commercial cryptocurrency bank Galaxy Digital.

Looking at data covering movements of mining pools and well-known miners’ portfolios, however, it appears that despite presumably low or even negative profit margins, miners are unwilling to sell their BTC holdings.

A significant accumulation trend that started last year shows no signs of reversing — yet.

However, not everyone is convinced that the status quo can weather the storm if spot price action continues to decline.

“The worst drops #Bitcoin has ever had were due to the capitulation of miners (December 2018, March 2020), when BTC has dropped below production costs, it is at risk of capitulation by miners”, reiterated the popular Venturefounder Twitter account over the weekend.

“BTC was at risk of miner capitulation at $30k in June and at risk now again at $34k.”

It included the latest Bitcoin production cost indicator update from Charles Edwards, CEO of cryptocurrency investment firm Capriole.

Illiquid supply continues to grow

While concerns center on whether or not certain groups of Bitcoin market participants will sell and at what price, it is worth zooming out, says one analyst.

Analyzing In the overall BTC offering over the weekend, Lex Moskovski, chief investment officer at Moskovski Capital, drew attention to the continuing trend of coins becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Spot price fluctuates, more and more supply is being diverted to cold storage, following data from Glassnode.

In January, despite the downtrend, Bitcoin’s conversion to illiquid really accelerated, underscoring investors’ desire to buy at the price levels seen in recent weeks. Selling, it seems, is the last thing on their minds.

“Panic if you want, but the illiquid supply of Bitcoin is relentlessly rising,” predicted Moskovski.

Earlier this month, Glassnode estimated that 76% of the offering was already illiquid. By December, approximately 100,000 BTC was becoming illiquid each month, additional findings claimed.

“The only thing that is noise is the fall of summer”, added Moskovski about the supply turmoil that followed the miner relocation event last May.

Sentiment index close to historic lows

With all the downsides, it is likely not surprising that Bitcoin market sentiment is not working well.

According to the latest Crypto Fear & Greed Index data, “extreme fear” keeps getting worse in line with the performance of the spot price.

Earlier in the month, Cointelegraph reported that the Index hit lows seen only a few times in history, and with the weekend returning to those levels, the destruction felt by the average market participant is becoming even clearer.

Current levels of around 10/100 in the past have proven to be excellent buying points based on sentiment alone, with Bitcoin settling in March 2020 and bottoming its 2018 bear market.

READ MORE: