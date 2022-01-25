“I’m not well emotionally.” read

Gabriel Medina announced this Monday (24/1) that he is not going to Hawaii to participate in the first stages of the WSL surfing competition. The athlete decided to take some time to take care of his physical and mental health, which, according to him, was pretty shaken at the end of last year’s competition.

The surfer released a note commenting on the case and stated that he is still not 100%. He also reaffirmed the importance of taking care of the health of the mind, which needs to have as much attention as the physical. Read the open letter in full.

Read the open letter

“Out of respect for the press and my fans, who have always supported me, I need to be honest with you. This was a difficult decision, I believe one of the hardest I’ve ever made. I will be absent from the first stages of 2022. As much as I want to be in the water surfing and competing, I’m not physically and emotionally up for it. And acknowledging that I’ve reached the limit has been a tough process. Late last year, I injured my hip. Since then, I was doing physical therapy, I took the vaccine and I’ve been taking care of myself to be well for this year. However, I’m still not 100%. Added to the body comes the mind, which is also not in the best phase. I come from exhausting months. And I need to look at myself right now and take care of myself. For those who are not well, making a decision like this is not easy. I asked myself a thousand times if I should expose myself or not. If I would just communicate that I wouldn’t compete through a more formal official note…But I don’t think it’s fair. And because I have no reason to hide either. Physical health is very important, but mental health is just as important. There is no way to be 100% if one is not aligned with the other. I’m already treating myself, really taking care of myself, and I’m going to prioritize my health right now. I’m committed and focused to come back well and meet you guys as soon as I’m ready. From now on, I would like to thank the attention, understanding and affection of my fans, the press and the respect of my sponsors. Thanks hugs. Gabriel Medina.

Stampa Communication”

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.