IMF cuts forecasts and sees growth close to zero in Brazilian GDP this year, the worst performance among major countries | Economy

The Brazilian economy should grow close to zero this year, according to a new estimate released this Tuesday (25) by the National Monetary Fund (IMF).

In line with financial market expectations, the fund now projects, in the “World Economic Outlook” report, a 0.3% rise in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year. Three months ago, the forecast was much more optimistic: up 1.5%.

According to the fund, the deterioration in Brazilian estimates is related to inflation and the substantial increase in interest rates to combat it, “which will weigh on domestic demand.”

It was the third consecutive cut made by the fund in the estimates for the performance of the Brazilian GDP this year. At the beginning of 2021, the expectation was for a rise of 2.6%. See the graphic below:

Widespread cuts in 2022

Brazil was not the only country whose performance was revised downwards this year. The cut was widespread: for the global economy, the estimate of an increase was reduced from 4.9% to 4.4%. The United States and Mexico, by the way, also saw their growth projections for 2022 suffer the same cut as the Brazilian one, of 1.2 points.

But the 0.3% expansion projection in Brazil is the worst among the main economies. Even with the cuts in estimates, the US and Mexico are expected to grow 4% and 2.8% this year, respectively. China should grow 4.8%, while India, 9%. In the euro zone, the expected growth for this year is 3.9%. See the graphic below:

The report published on Tuesday points out that the global economy entered this year in a weaker position than previously expected, in part due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has spread rapidly across the globe and prompted several countries to impose new restrictions.

Rising energy prices and problems in supply chains have resulted in higher inflation rates than the fund previously expected.

Together, these factors led the fund to revise downwards global growth estimates in 2022, mainly influenced by the two largest economies in the world: in addition to the reduction in the US GDP expectation, China was also ‘downgraded’, and now the fund expects a 4.8% expansion in the country’s economy, 0.8 percentage point lower than previously estimated.

Improves in 2023 – but not for Brazil

For next year, estimates have been revised upwards for most countries.

For the global economy, the estimate is for growth of 3.8% in 2023 – 0.2 percentage point higher than estimated in the October report. The improvement, however, mainly reflects an adjustment after impediments to growth dissipated in the second half of this year.

Brazil, unfortunately, is going in the opposite direction. Here, the estimate was revised downwards: from 2% to 1.6%, leading the country, once again, to be among the worst expected performances among the main countries. See below:

The global estimate, warns the IMF, depends on the improvement in the pandemic situation, assuming that vaccination rates will improve worldwide and that treatments for the disease will become more effective.

The fund points out that the risks to the performance of the global economy are negative.

“The emergence of new variants of Covid-19 could prolong the pandemic and induce further economic disruption,” the report says. “Global access to vaccines, tests and treatments is essential to reduce the risk of dangerous new variants of Covid-19.”

In addition, disruptions to supply chains, volatility in energy prices and localized pressures on wages “mean uncertainty around inflation” and monetary policy is high.