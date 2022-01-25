In a new complaint, Boris Johnson is accused of celebrating his birthday in the middle of the lockdown | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have celebrated his birthday in the middle of the lockdown, according to the ITV channel. The denunciation of yet another party held in Downing Street worsens the situation of the conservative leader whose popularity is in free fall.

According to ITV, Johnson attended a party hosted by his wife Carrie on the afternoon of June 19, 2020, during the first lockdown in the UK that prohibited this type of gathering.

In the UK, pressure mounts for Boris Johnson to step down as prime minister

Up to 30 people were said to have participated, including the architect Lulu Lytle, charged with carrying out the expensive renovation of Johnson’s Downing Street apartment, carried out with controversial funding.

According to a spokesman for Downing Street, the prime minister would have spent “less than 10 minutes” in the celebration with his collaborators.

ITV News also claims that friends of the Johnson family would have attended another event organized on the night of June 19, inside the official residence. Government services deny it.

“It is totally false. Under the rules in force at the time, the prime minister received a small number of his family members outside (the residence) on the night in question,” Downing Street said.

Questioned by a series of parties at his residence in the middle of the lockdown, Johnson, 57, faces the worst crisis since he came to power in 2019.

1 of 1 Boris Johnson considers applying a series of measures to protect the position of prime minister — Photo: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS Boris Johnson considers applying a series of measures to protect the post of prime minister – Photo: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS

The revolt caused by clandestine parties at a time when the population was forced to drastically reduce interactions, caused a drop in its popularity in opinion polls.

Faced with the scandal, the prime minister repeats that it is necessary to wait for the conclusions of the investigation carried out by high official Sue Grey.

Meanwhile, a former adviser to Johnson, Dominic Cummins, declined to be questioned during the investigation. He claimed that if he testified, “the prime minister would make up absurd stories” and preferred to do so in writing.