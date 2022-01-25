In How Much More Life, Better, Flávia is humiliated by Paula: ‘Snake’ · TV News

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will end up with Flávia (Valentina Hersage) in The More Life, the Better!. After the launch of her new cream turned out to be a fiasco thanks to a setup by Carmem (Julia Lemmertz), the businesswoman will be certain that her surrogate daughter participated in the coup and will step on her in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. “You are a snake”, the rich woman will shoot.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Tuesday (25) , the owner of Cosméticos Terrare will be devastated by the embarrassment that will pass at the event, as the adulterated creams will make everyone present itch. Then she will be manipulated by Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo).

“Flávia is dating Gabriel [Caio Manhente], who is Carmen’s son. Suddenly, the three of them are so involved”, the rascal insinuates. Blinded by hatred, she will run after the dancer, but will be reprimanded by Neném (Vladimir Brichta). “Flávia would never betray you”, affirms the footballer. is wrong and I am right… this girl is going to eat the bread that a Terrare kneaded”, will emphasize the dondoca.

When they are face to face, the two will have an ugly argument. “I wasn’t going to play with you! I liked you!”, Flávia will emphasize. “How a daughter likes a mother. You’re a snake like Carmen. You two deserve each other!”, Paula countered.

The More Life, the Better! is a telenovela written by Mauro Wilson and premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot is already fully recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which slowed down the recording processes.

The telenovela is scheduled to be on the air until May. Next, the station will premiere Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto. The plot will address the universe of stuntmen and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what’s going to happen in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor! and other novels.