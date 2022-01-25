In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Luísa slaps Dominique and demands: ‘Respect’ TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will lose her head when she is humiliated by Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The countess of Barral will be called the lover of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) by her son and will slap him in the face in response in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “Respect”, will demand the noble.

In this Tuesday’s chapter (25), Eugenio’s widow (Thierry Tremouroux) will catch the heir with a letter from her and say that she will not tolerate invasive behavior. “Who gave you the right to open my correspondence? I don’t accept this lack of respect”, the countess will shoot.

“Respect?! Being the Emperor’s lover? You are not worthy of the respect of…”, will confront the boy, who will be surprised with a slap in the face. “My son, I…”, Luisa will say, regretful. The teenager, however, will run away in a rage. “Dominique”, the noblewoman will shout, but it won’t help.

Resentful, the young man goes after Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) to vent. In the conversation, he will let slip that he opened a secret letter from his mother and was slapped. Smart, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will join the dots.

Later, when everyone is at an event at Quinta da Boa Vista, the crook will go to the countess’s house in search of the love letters she exchanged with the emperor. He will use the correspondence to blackmail the monarch.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end on February 5th, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

