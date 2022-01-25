In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Paula will humiliate Flávia: ‘You are a snake’ | come around

Carmen fakes Paula’s cream
Flávia discovers the sabotage, but is prevented by Marcelo from warning Paula
Without knowing about the frame, Paula distributed the adulterated creams among the guests, who started scratching themselves during the party. 😱
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) is embarrassed at a launch party for her product – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Devastated, the businesswoman will fall for Marcelo’s lies, who will make the boss believe that Flavia is to blame for the sabotage.
Carmem confirms with Marcelo the sabotage against the rival
“Flávia is dating Gabriel (Caio Manhente), who is Carmem’s son.
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) fight in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Poisoned by Marcellus, the businesswoman will go after Flávia and the two will have an ugly argument! 😲
“I wasn’t going to play with you! I was liking you!”, the dancer will say.
“How a daughter likes a mother. You’re a snake like Carmen. You two deserve each other!”, Paula will say.
Jeez! How will this fight end? 😨
25 Jan
Tuesday
William sees Death. Nedda, Jandira and Betina expel Tetê from the salon. Ingrid and Murilo kiss. Carmem calls Flávia’s cell phone, and Paula confirms the betrayal. Betina kisses Chicao. Carmem and Marcelo celebrate Paula’s defeat. Guilherme goes to meet Flavia. Rose remembers the theme song, calls her husband and they reconcile. Paula is rude to Neném, and the player ends their engagement.
