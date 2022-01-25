in three days, two more victims of femicide in DF

Ana Isabel Mansur Darcianne DiogoRafaela MartinsRenata Nagashima

posted on 01/25/2022 05:43 / updated on 01/25/2022 05:45



Eliuda Velozo, 35, was one of the victims. The woman from Maranhão was found on a dirt road in Santa Maria – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The dream of a better life ended for Eliuda Velozo, 35, and for a 23-year-old girl identified only by the initials KCPS The two women entered the femicide statistics in the federal capital, Eliuda was found dead on Saturday, in Santa Maria, and the body of KCPS was located yesterday, in Brazlândia. In both cases, the Civil Police of the Federal District investigates the participation of the partner and ex-partner, respectively, of the victims in the crimes.

On Saturday, Eliuda’s body was found on a dirt road in Santa Maria. From a humble family, she left her homeland in Belágua (MA) and moved to Brasília about two years ago. She came with a man she had met in Maranhão and believed that she would live better days. Mother of four, the family calls her a “warrior” and regrets the tragic end.

The crime happened last Saturday, but it was only identified yesterday, after the PCDF requested support from neighboring states, such as Minas Gerais, Goiás, Bahia and Maranhão, as the victim’s fingerprints were not in the Federal District’s database. “We had the suspicion that she was from Maranhão and, when we confronted her, she was positive”, explained the chief delegate of the 33rd Police Station (Santa Maria), Cláudia Alcântara.

Eliuda was found half-naked, with head injuries. After the recognition, civil police officers retraced the path that the victim would have taken on the day of the crime, in search of evidence. To the Correio, a police source said that the suspicion is that the woman was stoned to death by her current partner. Witnesses who did not want to be identified reported hearing Eliuda scream for help during the attack. “It was around 4 pm, when the cries for help started. She asked him (the aggressor) not to kill her, as he had children to raise. But he cursed her and told her to shut up. We were all calling 190 “, he detailed.

The Federal District Fire Department (CBMDF) was called, but when it arrived the woman was dead. The Military Police even spotted the suspect, but he managed to escape during a chase through the vegetation. The 33rd DP continues to investigate. Eliuda’s body was sent to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), where it undergoes forensic examination. According to the delegate responsible for the case, the hypothesis of rape has not yet been confirmed or ruled out.

Injustice and longing

Farmer Wilame Silva Velozo, 37, one of Eliuda’s brothers, said family members are crying out for justice to solve the murder of the family member. “She was a hardworking woman, but ended up getting involved with the wrong people. Suddenly, a monster like that comes and takes the life of a human being. I have faith in God to never see this monster”, he said.

The family intends to bury the woman in Maranhão. The transfer of the body costs more than R$ 11 thousand. “She didn’t have anyone from her family in the DF. She was alone. Our mother helped us, but she died and our father is disabled”, she said. Anyone who wants to help the family with the value of the transfer of the body, can forward the money via PIX: (98) 991571722, which is in the name of Daniele Naile Santos Silva. For more information, family members provided the number: 9866-9402.

dead and buried

Eliuda’s case is being treated as a femicide, that is, death as a result of gender-based violence. The same hypothesis is investigated in the case of the young KCPS, found dead yesterday in the Maranatha Rural Sector, in Brazlândia. Before disappearing, she had denounced her partner for domestic violence and obtained a protective order. The man, identified only as Mauro, is the main suspect in the crime.

The Correio found that the couple’s relationship was troubled and he had a history of aggression against his partner. The young woman’s body was inside a cistern located on the farm where they lived and which belonged to Mauro. According to firefighters, the body was covered in earth and was found by the search team’s dog in an advanced state of decomposition.

According to Deputy Chief Deputy Ronney Teixeira, from the 18th Police Station (Brazlândia), who is handling the case, the report of the victim’s disappearance was made on January 4. PCDF informed the report that the woman would have disappeared around 12 pm that day, after receiving a call from the alleged author at 11:40 am. “Since then, we have started investigations to understand the circumstances of the fact. Our line of investigation shows that the main suspect in the disappearance is her ex-partner, a very possessive, jealous individual who did not take the end of the relationship very well”, said Ronney Teixeira.

He even gave a statement to the police and did not admit the crime. “This boy was brought to the 18th PD on Thursday of last week to be heard. When confronted with various evidence already gathered by our investigation, he contradicted himself numerous times, despite denying responsibility for any involvement with the disappearance. of the girl,” he said.

However, the day after the deposition, he would have killed himself. “On Friday, he was found dead inside one of his farms. He hanged himself”, continued Ronney Teixeira, informing that Mauro owned two farms. He was on a different property than the girl’s body. “Now, let’s wait for the forensic work, which will confirm the identity of the corpse found”, added the investigator.





expert word

What are the signs that an abusive relationship can develop into a case of femicide?

Femicide is not an isolated event. It is a death foretold and preventable, because it is usually the brutal outcome of a continuous process in which women are subjected to all kinds of violence, to name-calling, patrimonial, sexual violence, physical aggression, threats, which attempt to discipline and punish our bodies obey the rules imposed in a patriarchal society.

Before being victims of femicide, many women are threatened, deprived of contact with family and friends, of managing their income. When they end relationships, they hear phrases like “if you’re not mine, you won’t be anyone else’s”.

Femicides are processes of dehumanization through the mutilation of bodies, with excessive amounts of stab wounds, with the promotion of prolonged pain and annihilation of identity. It’s not just about killing, it’s about killing, finishing and counter-killing.

Victims of femicide from 2015 to 2021

134 women

86.5% of the perpetrators had an intimate relationship of affection with the victim

83.6% of victims were between 18 and 49 years old

76.5% of crimes took place inside homes

62.1% of crimes were motivated by jealousy/possession

29.1% recorded previous occurrences practiced by the same author

22.7 for non-acceptance of termination

Source: Secretary of State for Public Security of the Federal District