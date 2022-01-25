Income Tax: Revenue opens inquiry to residual lot of refunds

More than 240,000 taxpayers who have fallen into the fine mesh in recent years, due to inconsistencies in their Income Tax (IR) statements, but who have settled the pending issues with the Revenue, will be able to consult, starting at 9 am this Monday (24), the residual lot of IR refunds for Individuals (IRPF).

Payment of refunds will be deposited directly into the bank account informed on the Income Tax Return. The sum of the refunded amounts exceeds R$ 281 million.

Of this total, more than BRL 96 million will be paid to 43,306 taxpayers who have legal priority – elderly people over 60 years of age, people with some physical, mental or serious illness and taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

A total of 197,438 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by 01/16/2022 were also covered.

To consult, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. If you identify any pending issues in the declaration, you can rectify it, correcting the information that is wrong.

The Federal Revenue also provides an application for tablets and smartphones, which makes it possible to consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the registration status of registration with the CPF.

If, for some reason, the credit is not made, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the taxpayer may simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the refund amount within one year, he/she must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Revenue website, accessing the Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax menu and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed”. in the banking network”.

Download a free spreadsheet that compares the profitability of your fixed income assets:[/newsletter-signup]

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

related