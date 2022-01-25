INSS starts paying pensions with readjustment this Tuesday | Economy

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) begins to pay this Tuesday (25) the benefits with readjustments for retirees and pensioners.

The calendar will be followed according to the insured’s benefit number.

For those earning a minimum wage, deposits for January will be made between January 25th and February 7th. Policyholders with monthly income above the national floor will have their payments credited as of February 1st. See the calendar below:

1 of 4 benefit payment schedule in 2022 — Photo: Disclosure benefit payment calendar in 2022 — Photo: Disclosure

Currently, there are more than 36 million people entitled to INSS benefits in the country.

Retirees and pensioners who receive benefits above the minimum wage will have an adjustment of 10.16% in their remuneration – the INSS benefit ceiling goes from R$6,433.57 to R$7,087.22.

INSS benefits have readjustment of 10.16% and ceiling rises to R$ 7,087

As for those who earn the benefit in the amount of the minimum wage, the national floor has increased to R$ 1,212 since January 1st. By law, pensions, sick pay, reclusion aid and death pension paid by the INSS cannot be less than 1 minimum wage.

See below for the readjusted values ​​according to the new minimum wage and INPC – values ​​referring to more than one minimum wage include those who were already receiving payments on January 1, 2021.

2 of 4 Readjustment of INSS benefits — Photo: Economia g1 Readjustment of INSS benefits — Photo: Economy g1

Readjustment for those who started receiving in 2021

Policyholders who started receiving payments from February 2021 will have a lower percentage of adjustment because they did not receive 12 full months of payments. Thus, the readjustment percentage becomes smaller the more recent the benefit start date. See below:

3 of 4 Beneficiaries who started receiving in 2021 — Photo: Economia g1 Beneficiaries who started receiving in 2021 — Photo: Economia g1

Comparison of readjustments

With the 10.16% readjustment for INSS beneficiaries who receive amounts above one minimum wage, the increase will be slightly less than the minimum wage, which rose by 10.18%, or R$112 in relation to the value (R$ 1,100) last year, but incorporated almost R$ 2 as compensation for the readjustment of the minimum wage below inflation in 2021.

In 2021, the readjustment was 5.45% for INSS beneficiaries who receive more than 1 minimum wage. For those earning 1 minimum wage, the percentage was 5.26%.

INSS contribution rates

The adjustment is also reflected in the collection of workers’ contributions to the INSS. For employees with a formal contract, domestic workers and independent workers, the payment table becomes:

7.5% for up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212)

9% for those earning between BRL 1,212.01 and BRL 2,427.35

12% for those earning between BRL 2,427.36 and BRL 3,641.03

14% for those earning between BRL 3,641.04 and BRL 7,087.22

These new amounts should only be collected in February, as they are related to January salaries. Payments related to salaries in December 2021 and made in January of this year still follow the previous table.

It is worth remembering that, with the 2019 Social Security reform, these rates became progressive, that is, charged only on the portion of the salary that falls within each range, which means that the percentage actually deducted from total earnings (the effective tax rate) is lower.

That is, if the worker earns more than one minimum wage, he pays 7.5% of the contribution rate on R$ 1,212 and other percentages in excess of this amount, according to the table below:

4 of 4 New INSS contribution amounts — Photo: Juan Silva/G1 New contribution amounts to the INSS — Photo: Juan Silva/G1

For example, a worker who earns BRL 1,500 will pay 7.5% on R$ 1,212 (R$ 90.90), plus 9% on the R$ 288 that exceed this amount (R$ 25.90), totaling BRL 116.80 of contribution.

Who earns BRL 2,000 will pay 7.5% on BRL 1,212 (BRL 90.90), plus 9% on BRL 788 (BRL 70.92), totaling R$ 161.82.

already who earns BRL 4,500 will have the following contribution, following the ranges of values ​​in the table above: