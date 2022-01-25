Investors Take Advantage of Bitcoin Downfall, Invest $14 Million in Cryptocurrency Funds

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Investors Take Advantage of Bitcoin Downfall, Invest $14 Million in Cryptocurrency Funds 6 Views

While crypto traders last week suffered from the worst market crash in months, investors in digital asset funds appeared to be taking advantage of the bearish momentum to go shopping.

Cryptocurrency funds brought in $14.4 million in cash from new investors between Jan. digital CoinShares.

The entries took place later in the week, “during a period of significant price weakness,” according to the survey. “Investors at current price levels are seeing this as a buying opportunity.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is down 16% in the seven days to Sunday (23), the worst weekly performance since May 2021. On Monday, the price has dropped further and is trading at $34,100 at the time of writing.

Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, has plunged 29% in the past seven days, dropping to $2,275.

According to CoinShares, last week’s inflows were led by Bitcoin-focused funds totaling $13.8 million.

Ethereum funds experienced outflows of $15.6 million. Funds focused on Solana attracted $1.5 million. Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) members raised $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively. Multi-asset investment products (associated with various cryptocurrencies) yielded net inflows of $8 million.

The recent cryptocurrency market is still in a red sea, with BTC down 20% in the last seven days, trading around $34,100 at this point.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

5G stalemate turns US air travel into confusion

Home › Technology > Telecommunications › 5G stalemate turns US air travel into confusion Wikimedia …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved