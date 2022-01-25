Investors Take Advantage of Bitcoin Downfall, Invest $14 Million in Cryptocurrency Funds

While crypto traders last week suffered from the worst market crash in months, investors in digital asset funds appeared to be taking advantage of the bearish momentum to go shopping.

Cryptocurrency funds brought in $14.4 million in cash from new investors between Jan. digital CoinShares.

The entries took place later in the week, “during a period of significant price weakness,” according to the survey. “Investors at current price levels are seeing this as a buying opportunity.”

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is down 16% in the seven days to Sunday (23), the worst weekly performance since May 2021. On Monday, the price has dropped further and is trading at $34,100 at the time of writing.

Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, has plunged 29% in the past seven days, dropping to $2,275.

According to CoinShares, last week’s inflows were led by Bitcoin-focused funds totaling $13.8 million.

Ethereum funds experienced outflows of $15.6 million. Funds focused on Solana attracted $1.5 million. Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) members raised $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively. Multi-asset investment products (associated with various cryptocurrencies) yielded net inflows of $8 million.

The recent cryptocurrency market is still in a red sea, with BTC down 20% in the last seven days, trading around $34,100 at this point.

