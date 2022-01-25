iPhones 13 up to 25% off – MacMagazine

The iPhone 13 lineup has four models: 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. For those who don’t want to spend so much on a new smartphone and want a screen big enough to be able to use it for their daily tasks, the ideal model is the iPhone 13.

It has a 6.1″ screen and has all the main features of the latest generation of Apple’s smartphone: a dual camera set (wide-angle and ultra-angle), the A15 Bionic chip and improved battery life.

If you are after this model, today we are bringing you a good offer. THE Magazine Luiza is selling the model 512GB per BRL 7,999.

If we take into account that the listed price of this model here in Brazil is R$10,599, we are facing a discount of 25%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 installments on credit cards.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, this amount drops to BRL 7,199.10, a discount of 25% compared to Apple’s spot price of R$9,539.10.

iPhone 13 mini

For those who prefer a smaller iPhone, a good option is the iPhone 13 mini. It has all the features of its bigger brother, but with a 5.4″ screen, perfect for those who like to manipulate their smartphone with just one hand.

THE Magazine Luiza is also at an excellent price for the model of 256GB. Marketed by Apple for R$7,599, it is being sold for BRL 5,999, and can be paid in up to 10 installments on credit cards.

For cash payments, this amount drops to BRL 5,399.10, against the R$6,839.10 charged by Apple. In both modalities, it is a discount of 21% compared to the price charged by Apple.

