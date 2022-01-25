Is it time to take malls out of wallets? – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

A recent study by the manager Canuma Capital showed that online sales surpassed those made in malls last year. According to the survey, e-commerce sales reached BRL 260 billion in 2021, an increase of BRL 160 billion compared to 2019. 2021 at BRL 175 billion.

Read too

Faced with this accelerated growth of digital channels, should investors keep or undo their positions in malls’ stocks and real estate funds (REIs)? Analysts consulted by E-Investor are confident that the sector, which is already showing signs of recovery from pre-pandemic levels, will zero the accumulated losses.

“I’m seeing 2022 as a year of full operation for malls. In 2021, they still had several restrictions, but this year we should already see malls operating at full steam. And because of that, we should see a very good revenue number coming in”, believes Luis Assis, real estate, education and malls analyst at Genial Investimentos.

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, although it has generated a significant increase in cases of covid-19 in the country, is not seen with the same potential to generate impacts for malls. “It seems that the new variant is more transmissible, but less lethal. The scenario may be a little worrying, if new, more resistant variants of the vaccine emerge. But, a priori, this does not seem to be the case”, says Bráulio Langer, investment analyst at Toro.

Like Assis, Langer sees the sector’s shares on B3 still trading with discounted multiples and, therefore, with room for appreciation. “Multiplan reported that sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 exceeded the level of 2019 for the first time, before the pandemic. Sales in the last three months of the year totaled R$5.6 billion, an increase of 8.1% over the sales in the same period in 2019”, highlights Langer.

For the Toro analyst, the shares that can perform better this year are those of Iguatemi (IGTI11) and Multiplan (MULT3), “which have more resilience, considering the target audience with higher income”. Although he has a buy recommendation for both stocks, the house bet is IGTI, says Langer.

In addition to not seeing greater risks on the short-term radar, the Genial analyst says that, in the long term, the sector tends to consolidate shopping malls, mainly because it is still very dispersed. “In 2022, it may be this stronger beginning of consolidation, but this is not yet in the stock price,” says Assis.

How are the mall funds?

Marcos Correa, real estate fund specialist at Suno Research, says that the outlook for mall FIIs is also positive, in the sense that they are already showing signs of improvement.

“If you compare the end of 2021 with the end of 2019 for our mall real estate funds, we have several that have already reached the same level of sales at that time or even surpassed them. In terms of sales, of having a flow of people buying, it is already more or less where it was before or even, in some cases, a little better”, says Correa.

The analyst recognizes, however, that not all challenges have been overcome. Although sales are recovering, he points out that not all FIIs in the segment are paying what they paid before the crisis.

Despite this, he is against the idea of ​​selling shares of FIIs that are in decline, unless the product thesis has lost its meaning for the investor. “If we don’t see a collapse ahead, it doesn’t make sense for you to simply give up your assets, since they are discounted”, warns Correa.

In addition to Ômicron, the Suno analyst says that there are other factors that deserve attention. “We have high inflation, which ends up affecting economic activity and that ends up affecting the malls a little. But the prospect is that by the end of the year it will be in control. In addition, it is an election year, which has this tendency to mess up everything, to create volatility and this can affect the prices of real estate funds in general, including shopping funds”, he says.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better