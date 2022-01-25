Is Jade Picon rich? Find out where the BBB 22 participant’s fortune comes from

One of BBB 22’s greatest anthropological experiments has been Jade Picon. Accustomed to a life of luxury, the influencer & heiress has become news for everyday tasks, such as washing dishes and eating bread and eggs.

But do the jokes make sense? Is Jade really filthy rich?

The answer is yes. The light-eyed girl’s fortune comes from birth.

Carlos Picon, Jade’s father, is French and a businessman. He is one of the owners of the company Pantanal Mármore Granitos e Pedras, which was founded in 1982 and specializes in the supply and installation of natural stones, granites and marbles, both national and imported.

Jade’s mother, Monica Santini Froes, is an agronomist and works in the areas of permaculture, agroforestry, landscaping and regenerative agriculture.

But Jade’s fortune doesn’t just come from her parents. With 15 million followers on social media, she receives a lot with ‘publiposts’, VIP presences and special projects.

In one of these works, the influencer surprised her followers by abandoning her black hair and appearing blonde. However, the change of look was not for free, as he would have received about R$ 300 thousand to dye his locks.

In addition, she is also a businesswoman and is active in the fashion business. His brand “Jade Jade” sells street wear pieces.

The exact value of the influencer’s fortune is not known for sure, but by way of comparison, she has several accessories in her closet that cost about R$ 150 thousand – a prize paid to the runner-up of the reality show.