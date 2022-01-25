Is sleeping with a dog bad for your health? Find out now!

Dogs are animals so dear to people that many people even put these pets to sleep in the same bed as them. If this is your case, have you ever wondered if sleeping with a dog is bad for your health? Today we will explain to you if this concern is justified. Check it out now!

After all, sleeping with a dog is bad?

Sleeping in the same bed as your dog can be harmful to both you and your dog. On the one hand, the quality of your sleep can be impaired, given that dogs move a lot, snore and when awake, bark.

In addition, it is not recommended that some groups of people sleep with animals, due to the chance of disease transmission or complications from existing pathologies. They are: allergic people, with asthma, immunosuppressed, babies, children and the elderly.

On the other hand, thinking about dogs now, it’s not a good idea to sleep with their owner because pets can get hurt, fall or even suffocate during the night without him realizing it.

In addition, they can understand that the bed is their space and, if in the future you decide not to sleep with him anymore, the dog can become dissatisfied and show aggression. Thus, sleeping with the owners may not be beneficial for the dogs’ psyche.

If you already sleep with your dog, follow these tips:

If you already have the habit of sleeping with your four-legged friend, we have some tips to avoid accidents with both of you. In principle, it is very important to take care of the health of the animal. Other than that, some other precautions should also be maintained, so see what they are:

Keep your pet up to date with vaccines to avoid diseases; Change bedding frequently to avoid excess hair. In this sense, you should also brush the dog whenever possible, so the amount of hair spread across the bed will be less; Be very careful with parasites like fleas and ticks. Bathe your dog with a certain frequency, in order to avoid an infestation of these inconvenient bugs; Educate your dog not to growl or bark at night, as you need to rest and have quality sleep; Pay attention to where the animal steps during the day and always clean its paws when returning from walks to avoid dirt and microorganisms in the bedding.

