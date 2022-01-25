Is today! James Webb Space Telescope reaches its destination; watch

After a long journey of 29 days, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will arrive this Monday (24) at its destination in deep space: the second Lagrange Point (L2) between Earth and the Sun. , which is about 1.5 million km away from us.

Artist’s rendering of the James Webb Space Telescope completing its final milestone to reach orbit around L2. Image: NASA

In its new abode, the spacecraft can use minimal fuel to orbit thanks to its alignment with the Sun and Earth.

While it won’t broadcast real-time footage of the JWST arrival or mission control, as it has for some previous milestones, NASA will host several live follow-up events.

First, the agency will broadcast at 5:00 p.m. local time on the NASA Science Live website, as well as YouTube, Facebook and twitter, with scientists and engineers working on the observatory’s mission.

Viewers can submit questions on social media using the hashtag #UnfoldtheUniverse or leaving a comment on the Facebook or YouTube broadcast.

To answer questions from the audience, Amber Straughn, deputy mission communications projects scientist at Goddard Space Flight Center, and Scarlin Hernandez, a flight systems engineer at the Space Telescope Science Institute, were cast.

At 6:00 pm, there will be a press conference, which will also be broadcast live on the agency’s website, and will be attended by:

Lee Feinberg, Elements Manager for the Webb Optical Telescope at Goddard

Amy Lo, Webb Mission Vehicle Engineering Lead, at Northrop Grumman

Keith Parrish, Commissioning Manager, Webb Observatory at Goddard

Jane Rigby, Webb Operations Project Scientist, at Goddard

James Webb Space Telescope will search the early universe

Costing more than US$10 billion (approximately R$56 billion), the James Webb Space Telescope was launched on December 25th of last year. Although this came after years of development delays, since its launch it has performed all steps of its “commissioning” in the planned time and with few problems so far.

JWST was developed by a partnership between NASA and other space agencies, designed to observe the most distant objects and events in the universe, such as the formation of the first galaxies 13.5 billion years ago. In addition, it is also capable of detailing and characterizing the composition of the atmosphere of potentially habitable exoplanets, in search of information about the origin of life and, who knows, future targets for human exploration.

