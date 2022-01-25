Is your PIS not enabled in the Digital Work Card? Know how to proceed

This Monday (24), the expectation on the part of workers for the payment of PIS/Pasep 2022 remains high. The salary allowance begins to be paid in February 2022.

Faced with such expectations, many wonder if it is possible to consult the PIS through the Digital Work Card application. The answer is that yes, it is possible.

For this, the worker must be qualified with the PIS at Digital Work Portfolio.

How to make the PIS consultation in the Digital Work Card?

In order to have access to the information on the salary allowance in the Digital Work Card, it will be necessary for the worker to download or update the application on his cell phone, then access the “Benefits” and “Salary Allowance” tabs, to check if he is able to receive the benefit, as well as the amount, day and bank of receipt.

The payment date and the respective receiving bank can also be accessed through the link https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/sacar-o-abono-salarial.

According to the government’s calculations, around 22 million Brazilians will benefit from the payment of the allowance, in an approximate amount of R$ 20 billion.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

The value of PIS/Pasep 2022 was affected by the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212 [confira abaixo a tabela de valores atualizada].

The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,100, in 2021) and varies according to the time the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

See the table of values ​​below:

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – BRL 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212