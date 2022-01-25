Isabel kicks Luísa out of Quinta in Nos Tempos do Imperador: ‘Pecadora’

Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will lose her mind when she discovers the romance between Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. First, the princess will faint, then she will go after her former governess, driving her away from Quinta da Boa Vista. “Pecadora”, the successor to the throne will shout in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The confusion will begin when Tonico (Alexandre Nero) uses treason as a bargaining chip and demands an end to the corruption investigation against him, in addition to claiming the position of senator with the support of the monarch in front of the imperial family and Luísa. Teresa Cristina’s (Leticia Sabatella) firstborn, however, will arrive on time and hear all about the letters exchanged between her father and lover. In shock, the young lady will faint.

Desperate, they will try to revive the young woman in the scenes scheduled to air on Thursday (27). “We kept it a secret for so many years? What’s the point? Look at my sister’s condition”, commented Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao), who knows the secret since childhood.

“It was a strong revelation for me, let’s say for her”, evaluates Gastão (Daniel Torres). “My bambina, wake up”, will ask the empress. “Take it easy, Teresa”, will try to reassure the Almighty. At that moment, Celestina (Bel Kutner) will arrive with a bottle of alcohol and put it on a cloth for the princess to smell. She will then wake up.

“Thanks be to God”, will celebrate the Countess of Barral. “Daughter, how are you?”, her mother will ask. “Wasn’t it a nightmare? You cynical! Fake”, Isabel curses, shooting her now ex-friend with her eyes. “I never thought! Since when are you my father’s lover?”, she will ask, then.

“Isabel, calm down… it’s not the time for…”, Teresa will soothe. “Answer”, will demand the princess. “Don’t do that, please,” Pedro will intervene. “Since when?”, the monarch will ask again. Tense, the countess won’t be able to say anything. “My daughter, it’s not what you’re thinking”, the emperor will dismiss.

Betrayed for years, the empress will interrupt her husband and make a request to the heiress: “Do not insist on this now, I beg you. All this affects much more

to me than to you. We will…” Gaston’s wife, however, won’t let her mother finish her sentence and will have a fit.

“How dare you go to my mother’s house? Concubine, sinner! Never set foot here again”, the girl advances towards Luisa, crying. Humiliated, the noble will leave the Quinta in ruins. While Pedro will approach his daughter. “Don’t lay your hands on me,” she will snap at her father.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end on February 5th, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

