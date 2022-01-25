Italy elects new president in climate of uncertainty – News

The Italian Parliament begins, this Monday (24), the first round of voting to choose the new president of the Republic, an election marked by uncertainty and expectation, in which the current prime minister, Mario Draghi, is one of the favorites. .

More than a thousand “big voters” (321 senators, 629 deputies and 58 representatives from 20 regions) are expected to elect the new president, whose term lasts seven years.





The white ballot will dominate for the first few days, according to all observers, as party leaders have not reached an agreement on a successor to Sergio Mattarella, whose seven-year term ends on February 3.

The Democratic Party (PD), the anti-system Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Free and Equal Left (LeU) have allied themselves to propose a consensus personality, which is also voted on by the right-wing coalition, but his name has not yet been announced.





ceremonial functions

The functions of the president are essentially honorary in Italy, where the parliamentary system governs, so for the position it is customary to choose a renowned personality, with notable mediation skills and who is above the parties.

In the first three rounds of voting a two-thirds majority is required, but from the fourth round of voting a simple majority is sufficient.

Voting takes place by secret ballot, and there is no doubt that it will take several days.





In the past, there have been no shortage of surprises, so much so that presidential elections in Italy are often compared to conclaves for the election of the pope.

Due to the sanitary measures imposed by Covid, each round will last only one day, and those who become infected with the virus will be able to count on a special external polling station, in the parking lot of Parliament.

According to the television channel La7, between 12 and 15 parliamentarians tested positive.





uncertainties

Uncertainty continues to reign after the withdrawal of the candidacy on Saturday (22) of former prime minister and communications magnate Silvio Berlusconi, 85, who launched an original campaign trying to seduce undecided lawmakers by phone with jokes and promises.

He is hospitalized for “routine” tests, so he has effectively disappeared from the political scene, but has announced that he is opposed to the possibility of current Prime Minister Mario Draghi being elected president.

Draghi, 74, is the leading candidate, but his election would open a phase of political instability.

Crucial axis of the broad coalition that goes from right to left, which guaranteed him to obtain colossal funds from the European Union, the economist gave the country an international prestige that was believed to be lost.

But his election would leave the prime minister’s post vacant, so many prefer that he remain in office until the 2023 legislative elections, as they fear early elections.



