Item in Kingdom Hearts Hotel Room Could Be Important to the Series

Fans think that an item found inside a themed hotel room Kingdom Hearts in Tokyo could be important for the future of the series’ plot.

Last year, Tokyo Disney announced that it was bringing a hotel room inspired by Kingdom Hearts in celebration of the 20th anniversary. Disney previously announced that the room would include a secret item for fans. Among several other themed decorations, the room includes a treasure chest that fans can open while traveling. Now, thanks to Twitter user aitaikimochi, the community has finally discovered what’s inside.

While aitaikimochi was not able to photograph the contents of the chest, due to an embargo that runs until April 28, it was possible to give a description of what they saw. According to her, the chest contains a copy of the Oathkeeper keyblade from the games – albeit with several distinct differences.

The keyblade is somewhat similar in size to the Oblivion key used to enter the hotel room (as pictured). Unlike more familiar depictions of the Oathkeeper, however, the charm depicted on the keyblade is supposedly blue on both sides – a change that strays from its typical blue and yellow design. Not only that, but aitaikimochi also stated that the center of the charm contains a golden circle and that this version of the Oathkeeper does not have Sora’s face engraved on it.

These changes have led fans to create various theories about what this means.

Details of the treasure box and the Sora and Kairi beds pic.twitter.com/SvLgZsRc3L — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 23, 2022

For Kingdom Hearts theory crafters, details on the hotel room:

1) Oblivion opens room door

2) Treasure box contains Oathkeeper

3) Oathkeeper Kairi charm is blue on both sides, no Sora face

4) Center of Kairi charm is a gold circle

5) Rest of Oathkeeper colors is a perfect replica pic.twitter.com/ZsNsrXjKKJ — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 23, 2022