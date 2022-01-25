Iza rocks bikinis, colors and prints on a romantic trip – Photos

Iza is enjoying days of rest, walks, sun and sea with her husband, Sérgio Santos. The two have already passed through Dubai and are now in the Maldives Islands, two tourist destinations that are very successful among the famous. The singer has shared several photos of the romantic trip on social media. And, in addition to the paradisiacal setting, the stylish looks chosen by her have drawn attention. Next, check out some of them and get inspired to build your own. Reproduction / Instagram

This Monday (24), the singer showed off her slim, curvy body by posing in a bikini black bra style in the Maldives. The white accessories – including the darling shell choker – contrasted with the piece and added charm to the look. Reproduction / Instagram

For her first day in the Maldives, she chose a light blue bikini that, in addition to matching the color of the sea water, created a wonderful contrast with her skin. Reproduction / Instagram

In Dubai, she wore a beach look that brought together three trends: the lavender color, the bra-style top – which seems to be her favorite model – and the bandana, which has already established itself as a fashion hit. See also: High waist and ties: celebrities wear beach fashion trends Reproduction / Instagram

Bold and full of personality, she also wore a very tight look in wine color, complete with long sleeves and animal print. The piece balances elegance and sensuality perfectly. Reproduction / Instagram

Is it a more romantic and vintage look you want? Iza also delivers! The pink dress with the classic polka dot print and fitted waist is pure charm. Highlight for the scarf with Arabic print, matching Dubai Reproduction / Instagram