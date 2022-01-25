Jade, Naiara, Linn and Arthur are excluded from podiums

The first game of discord on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) proposed that the brothers set up their ideal podiums for the final of the reality show. Despite having excluded the “no win” sign, present in the dynamics in other editions, the game managed to annoy participants like Linn da Quebrada, who were left out of the team’s selections. The actress, Jade Picon, Naiara Azevedo and Arthur Aguiar were the only ones not to be included in the podiums of other brothers.

Yesterday, Naiara Azevedo was nominated for the wall by Douglas Silva and, shortly after the round-trip, threatened to withdraw from the program. The singer gave a long farewell speech to her colleagues, but in the end, she ended up staying in confinement.

Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada entered three days after the premiere in the “most watched house in Brazil”. The trio had covid-19 and had to wait for medical clearance to join the other participants.

The podium champion

Vinicius, in turn, was the brother most chosen for the podium of his colleagues. Seven participants placed Vyni in the “perfect final”: Paulo André, Rodrigo, Laís, Brunna Gonçalves, Slovenia, Eliezer and Linn da Quebrada.

BBB 22: See how the podiums were set up by the brothers of the edition

1 / 20 Natalia’s podium BBB 22: Natalia chose Lucas and Jessi for her podium Playback/Globoplay two / 20 Podium by Naiara Azevedo BBB 22: Naiara put Tiago and Jessi on her podium Playback/Globoplay 3 / 20 Luciano’s Podium BBB 22: Luciano put Lucas and Douglas on his podium Playback/Globoplay 4 / 20 Tiago Abravanel’s podium BBB 22: Tiago chose Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva for the podium Playback/Globoplay 5 / 20 Barbara’s Podium BBB 22: Bárbara set up her podium with Laís and Slovenia Playback/Globoplay 6 / 20 Douglas Silva’s Podium BBB 22: Douglas chose Paulo and Tiago to compose his podium Playback/Globoplay 7 / 20 Pedro Scooby’s Podium BBB 22: Pedro Scooby chose Paulo Andre and Tiago Playback/Globoplay 8 / 20 Jade Picon’s Podium BBB 22: Jade Picon chose Bárbara and Brunna for her podium Playback/Globoplay 9 / 20 Podium by Paulo André BBB 22: Paulo André chose Douglas and Vyni Playback/Globoplay 10 / 20 Rodrigo’s podium BBB 22: Rodrigo chose Vyni and Eli Playback/Globoplay 11 / 20 Laís podium BBB 22: Lais chose Maria and Vyni Playback/Globoplay 12 / 20 Brunna’s Podium BBB 22: Brunna chose Vyni and Maria Playback/Globoplay 13 / 20 Slovenia podium BBB 22: Slovenia chose Eli and Vyni Playback/Globoplay 14 / 20 Eli’s Podium BBB 22: Eli chose Viny and Slô Playback/Globoplay 15 / 20 Jess’s Podium BBB 22: Jess chose Lucas and Nati Playback/Globoplay 16 / 20 Arthur’s Podium BBB 22: Arthur chose Tiago and Douglas Playback/Globoplay 17 / 20 Vyni’s Podium BBB 22: Viny chose Eli and Rodrigo Playback/Globoplay 18 / 20 Linn’s Podium BBB 22: Linn chose Jess and Vyni Playback/Globoplay 19 / 20 Lucas’ podium BBB 22: Lucas chooses Luciano and Natalia Playback/Globoplay 20 / 20 Mary’s Podium BBB 22: Maria chooses Brunna and Tiago Playback/Globoplay