Jade, Naiara, Linn and Arthur are excluded from podiums

The first game of discord on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) proposed that the brothers set up their ideal podiums for the final of the reality show. Despite having excluded the “no win” sign, present in the dynamics in other editions, the game managed to annoy participants like Linn da Quebrada, who were left out of the team’s selections. The actress, Jade Picon, Naiara Azevedo and Arthur Aguiar were the only ones not to be included in the podiums of other brothers.
Yesterday, Naiara Azevedo was nominated for the wall by Douglas Silva and, shortly after the round-trip, threatened to withdraw from the program. The singer gave a long farewell speech to her colleagues, but in the end, she ended up staying in confinement.
Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada entered three days after the premiere in the “most watched house in Brazil”. The trio had covid-19 and had to wait for medical clearance to join the other participants.
The podium champion
Vinicius, in turn, was the brother most chosen for the podium of his colleagues. Seven participants placed Vyni in the “perfect final”: Paulo André, Rodrigo, Laís, Brunna Gonçalves, Slovenia, Eliezer and Linn da Quebrada.
BBB 22: See how the podiums were set up by the brothers of the edition
1 / 20
Natalia’s podium
BBB 22: Natalia chose Lucas and Jessi for her podium
Playback/Globoplay
two / 20
Podium by Naiara Azevedo
BBB 22: Naiara put Tiago and Jessi on her podium
Playback/Globoplay
3 / 20
Luciano’s Podium
BBB 22: Luciano put Lucas and Douglas on his podium
Playback/Globoplay
4 / 20
Tiago Abravanel’s podium
BBB 22: Tiago chose Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva for the podium
Playback/Globoplay
5 / 20
Barbara’s Podium
BBB 22: Bárbara set up her podium with Laís and Slovenia
Playback/Globoplay
6 / 20
Douglas Silva’s Podium
BBB 22: Douglas chose Paulo and Tiago to compose his podium
Playback/Globoplay
7 / 20
Pedro Scooby’s Podium
BBB 22: Pedro Scooby chose Paulo Andre and Tiago
Playback/Globoplay
8 / 20
Jade Picon’s Podium
BBB 22: Jade Picon chose Bárbara and Brunna for her podium
Playback/Globoplay
9 / 20
Podium by Paulo André
BBB 22: Paulo André chose Douglas and Vyni
Playback/Globoplay
10 / 20
Rodrigo’s podium
BBB 22: Rodrigo chose Vyni and Eli
Playback/Globoplay
11 / 20
Laís podium
BBB 22: Lais chose Maria and Vyni
Playback/Globoplay
12 / 20
Brunna’s Podium
BBB 22: Brunna chose Vyni and Maria
Playback/Globoplay
13 / 20
Slovenia podium
BBB 22: Slovenia chose Eli and Vyni
Playback/Globoplay
14 / 20
Eli’s Podium
BBB 22: Eli chose Viny and Slô
Playback/Globoplay
15 / 20
Jess’s Podium
BBB 22: Jess chose Lucas and Nati
Playback/Globoplay
16 / 20
Arthur’s Podium
BBB 22: Arthur chose Tiago and Douglas
Playback/Globoplay
17 / 20
Vyni’s Podium
BBB 22: Viny chose Eli and Rodrigo
Playback/Globoplay
18 / 20
Linn’s Podium
BBB 22: Linn chose Jess and Vyni
Playback/Globoplay
19 / 20
Lucas’ podium
BBB 22: Lucas chooses Luciano and Natalia
Playback/Globoplay
20 / 20
Mary’s Podium
BBB 22: Maria chooses Brunna and Tiago
Playback/Globoplay
Who do you want eliminated from ‘BBB 22’?
42.82%
25.87%
31.31%
Total of 127580 wishes
The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program