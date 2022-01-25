Jade, Naiara, Linn and Arthur are excluded from podiums

The first game of discord on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) proposed that the brothers set up their ideal podiums for the final of the reality show. Despite having excluded the “no win” sign, present in the dynamics in other editions, the game managed to annoy participants like Linn da Quebrada, who were left out of the team’s selections. The actress, Jade Picon, Naiara Azevedo and Arthur Aguiar were the only ones not to be included in the podiums of other brothers.

Yesterday, Naiara Azevedo was nominated for the wall by Douglas Silva and, shortly after the round-trip, threatened to withdraw from the program. The singer gave a long farewell speech to her colleagues, but in the end, she ended up staying in confinement.

Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada entered three days after the premiere in the “most watched house in Brazil”. The trio had covid-19 and had to wait for medical clearance to join the other participants.

The podium champion

Vinicius, in turn, was the brother most chosen for the podium of his colleagues. Seven participants placed Vyni in the “perfect final”: Paulo André, Rodrigo, Laís, Brunna Gonçalves, Slovenia, Eliezer and Linn da Quebrada.

BBB 22: See how the podiums were set up by the brothers of the edition

BBB 22: Natália chose Lucas and Jessi for her podium - Reproduction/Globoplay

1 / 20

Natalia’s podium

BBB 22: Natalia chose Lucas and Jessi for her podium

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Naiara put Tiago and Jessi on her podium - Reproduction/Globoplay

two / 20

Podium by Naiara Azevedo

BBB 22: Naiara put Tiago and Jessi on her podium

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Luciano put Lucas and Douglas on his podium - Reproduction/Globoplay

3 / 20

Luciano’s Podium

BBB 22: Luciano put Lucas and Douglas on his podium

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Tiago chose Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva for the podium - Reproduction/Globoplay

4 / 20

Tiago Abravanel’s podium

BBB 22: Tiago chose Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva for the podium

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Bárbara set up her podium with Laís and Slovenia - Reproduction/Globoplay

5 / 20

Barbara’s Podium

BBB 22: Bárbara set up her podium with Laís and Slovenia

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Douglas chose Paulo and Tiago to compose his podium - Reproduction / Globoplay

6 / 20

Douglas Silva’s Podium

BBB 22: Douglas chose Paulo and Tiago to compose his podium

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby chose Paulo Andre and Tiago - Reproduction/Globoplay

7 / 20

Pedro Scooby’s Podium

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby chose Paulo Andre and Tiago

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Jade Picon chose Bárbara and Brunna for her podium - Reproduction/Globoplay

8 / 20

Jade Picon’s Podium

BBB 22: Jade Picon chose Bárbara and Brunna for her podium

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Paulo André chose Douglas and Vyni - Reproduction/Globoplay

9 / 20

Podium by Paulo André

BBB 22: Paulo André chose Douglas and Vyni

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Rodrigo chose Vyni and Eli - Reproduction/Globoplay

10 / 20

Rodrigo’s podium

BBB 22: Rodrigo chose Vyni and Eli

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lais chose Maria and Vyni - Reproduction/Globoplay

11 / 20

Laís podium

BBB 22: Lais chose Maria and Vyni

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Brunna chose Vyni and Maria - Reproduction / Globoplay

12 / 20

Brunna’s Podium

BBB 22: Brunna chose Vyni and Maria

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Slovenia chose Eli and Vyni - Reproduction / Globoplay

13 / 20

Slovenia podium

BBB 22: Slovenia chose Eli and Vyni

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Eli chose Viny and Slô - Reproduction/Globoplay

14 / 20

Eli’s Podium

BBB 22: Eli chose Viny and Slô

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Jess chose Lucas and Nati - Reproduction / Globoplay

15 / 20

Jess’s Podium

BBB 22: Jess chose Lucas and Nati

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Arthur chose Tiago and Douglas - Reproduction / Globoplay

16 / 20

Arthur’s Podium

BBB 22: Arthur chose Tiago and Douglas

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Viny chose Eli and Rodrigo - Reproduction / Globoplay

17 / 20

Vyni’s Podium

BBB 22: Viny chose Eli and Rodrigo

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Linn chose Jess and Vyni - Reproduction / Globoplay

18 / 20

Linn’s Podium

BBB 22: Linn chose Jess and Vyni

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lucas chooses Luciano and Natalia - Reproduction/Globoplay

19 / 20

Lucas’ podium

BBB 22: Lucas chooses Luciano and Natalia

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Maria chooses Brunna and Tiago - Reproduction/Globoplay

20 / 20

Mary’s Podium

BBB 22: Maria chooses Brunna and Tiago

Playback/Globoplay

