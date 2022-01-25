Jade Picon neon boot draws attention; know the value

Influencer Jade Picon, 20, became a topic on social media last night, during the discord game of “BBB22” (TV Globo). The sister caught the public’s attention by wearing a neon pink boot from the Neon Cowboys brand, unlike anything seen before.

The shoes can be found in the brand’s online store, for US$ 389, equivalent to R$ 2,134 at the current price. The model Jade used was pink. However, there are several colors to use and abuse the style.

Check out:

Image: Playback/Instagram

being herself

During the dawn of this Tuesday (25), in conversation with Arthur Aguiar and Tiago Abravanel, Jade Picon commented that her experience at “BBB 22” has been very good to really show who she is.

“People said: ‘Hey, imagine Jade Picon at Xepa, getting a vacuum cleaner’. People have a very formatted view of me, they just don’t know. my food, which is wonderful, making my noodles, for people to see that it’s not like that. I’m not going to come here and ‘nem nhem nhem’, because I’m not like that, and people think I am. So, to For me, it’s been a delight to be here because I know I’m able to show people what I really am.”, said the influencer.

Jade Picon also stated that it is impossible to keep a character while participating in the reality, and that is why she is being transparent.

“Here, if there’s one thing you can’t do, it’s to support the character. I knew that on the second day, you can already tell. It’s natural the actions, our reactions, our faces. My face speaks for me. of my word to arrive, my face has already arrived.”