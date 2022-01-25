Jade Picon says she will ‘invest’ in Paulo André

Vinicius, one of the names of the popcorn group of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), talked to brothers in the living room of the house and praised the beauty of Paulo André – who has been enchanting fans of the reality as well -, asking permission to Jade Picon , sister who has been flirting with the athlete, and advising her to “invest” in her brother.

With all due respect, Jade, but I believe that PA is the most heartthrob in the issue. vinicius

“I think so too”, agreed Arthur Aguiar. “I think he is the most handsome in the history of the ‘BBB'”, said Pedro Scooby. “No. Rodrigo is handsome too”, reacted Paulo André.

“Tell me who’s the other one?”, Scooby asked. “No. You’re very handsome, you sing well, you’re an athlete, you smell good, you hug well”, listed Vinicius.

“You are making me uncomfortable”, said Paulo André. “Hug well?”, asked Arthur, teasing his brother. “There’s a big hug from the house. There’s the best hug”, replied Vyni. “That’s why I cuddle with him all day,” joked Scooby.

“I invested,” said Vyni, addressing Jade, who nodded:

Leave it to me. Jade Picon

“You’re making me uncomfortable, Vyni,” Paulo André said again. “I’m telling the truth”, concluded the Bachelor of Laws.

Who do you want eliminated from ‘BBB 22’? 43.75% 26.02% 30.23% Total of 146441 wishes The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show