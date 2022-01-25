Jade Picon wears boots that light up and heart makeup

In the first week of BBB 22 and even coming in later, due to Covid, influencer Jade Picon has shown that she knows how to launch and use the hot trends within the most watched house in Brazil.







Jade Picon

In this Monday’s “Game of Discord” (24), the now brunette with blue eyes wore a basic black dress, matching details beyond fashion. And that, from head to toe. For starters, what caught the most attention was the neon boot from the NeonCowboys brand, which simply lights up. To top it off, she used glitter fishnet stockings, another uptrend that is expected to remain for a few seasons. .





NeonCowboys boot worn by Jade Picon

The American brand produces several items inspired by the country universe, but always in neon tones that shine and light up, such as the recently launched boot, which costs US$ 389, something around R$ 2.1 thousand. The brand offers five color options.

make up from heart

Jade Picon bet on the make up with two hearts in the eyes, one on the outside and the other inside. The trend is part of the Kidcore style, which brings childish elements to the make-up and accessories, such as buckles, earrings, necklaces and rings. By the way, the earrings worn by Jade are from the PakeraPakera brand, which works with various elements of the trend. Jade bet on the pink heart, the same color as the lipstick.





Maisa

The kidcore style is widely publicized by Maisa, both in accessories and make-up. In September 2020, Maisa showed makeup with a blue heart over pink eyeshadow, the same colors used in nail polish, on alternating nails.