James Webb Space Telescope arrives at its destination, 1.5 million km from Earth – 01/24/2022 – Science

The James Webb space telescope has reached its final orbit, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, from where it will be able to observe the first galaxies in the Universe, NASA confirmed this Monday (24).

At around 19:00 GMT (16:00 GMT), it activated its thrusters to reach the Lagrange 2 point, ideal for observing the cosmos.

“Welcome home, Webb!” exclaimed US space agency chief Bill Nelson in a statement.

“We’ve taken a step further to uncover the mysteries of the Universe. And I’m looking forward to seeing the first new images of the Universe from the Webb telescope this summer!” he added.

In this region of space, it will remain aligned with the Earth as it moves around the Sun, which will allow the umbrella that Webb carries to protect equipment that is sensitive to heat and light.

This is the third time the telescope has activated its thrusters since it was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket on December 25.

The rocket’s high thrust was deliberately reduced to prevent the instrument from overshooting its target and to ensure that it arrived there in stages.

The James Webb telescope, which costs NASA around $10 billion, is one of the most expensive scientific equipment ever built, compared to its predecessor, Hubble, or the particle accelerator at CERN.