James Webb Telescope arrives at point L2, its destination in the Sun’s orbit – 01/24/2022

Almost a month after launch, the James Webb Space Telescope finally arrived, today (24), at the point Lagrange 2 (or L2), its destination in deep space. According to NASA, the telescope’s thrusters were fired on Monday afternoon, when the giant was placed in orbit around the Sun.

The firing of the turbines was a heading correction maneuver, activated by space engineers at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, United States. Confirmation of the mission’s success, according to Reuters, came after radio signals confirmed the telescope’s new positioning.

Launched on December 25, the James Webb was destined for strategic point L2, which is about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This distance is four times greater than that between our planet and the Moon. At this location, the gravitational forces of the Earth and the Sun cancel each other out, causing the object to remain there without much effort and using a minimum of fuel.

Once in its new home, millions of miles from Earth, Webb will perform instrument testing and calibration procedures before it starts operating. The start of the work is only scheduled for June 2022, a date that should also mark the delivery of the first images made by the telescope.

NASA did not broadcast James Webb’s arrival at his new home in space. However, the agency plans several follow-up live events after the crucial part of the mission is accomplished.

Starting at 5 pm (Brasilia time), the agency did a live with scientists and engineers working on the Webb project, whose broadcast was carried out by NASA Science Live and also on their profiles on Youtube, Facebook and twitter.

During the live, viewers were able to submit questions using the hashtag #UnfoldtheUniverse, or leaving comments on Facebook or YouTube.

Amber Straughn, deputy communications scientist for the Webb project at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and Scarlin Hernandez, a flight systems engineer at the Space Telescope Science Institute, spoke about the telescope’s trip and answered questions from netizens.

After the live broadcast, the aerospace agency’s website broadcast a press conference.

The mission

The James Webb telescope’s mission is to better understand the early stages of our Universe’s formation, observe and discover distant exoplanets, and try to answer questions like: how fast is the Universe expanding?

With an investment of $10 billion, the telescope is a successor and a “co-worker” to Hubble, launched in 1990. Both were created to see deep space—that is, astronomical objects very far from Earth. But while Hubble records ultraviolet light and visual elements of the electromagnetic spectrum, the novice will be able to see the cosmos in the infrared spectrum — invisible to the naked eye.

James Webb will be able to capture images beyond the nebulae — clouds of gas and dust — that are the strength of its predecessor, and it will be able to show where stars are being born. Therefore, it complements existing information.

Other than that, Hubble is able to look at 400 million years after the Big Bang, while James Webb will allow us to observe the first galaxies, formed about 100 million years after the phenomenon. With this, scientists will be able to better understand the conditions of the origin of the Universe.

The researchers also intend to use the telescope to study supermassive black holes that appear to occupy the centers of distant galaxies.

Last step

With the arrival of James Webb at point L2, the mission reaches the last leg of the journey. During the 30 days that the telescope followed its orbit point, it completed its respective assembly stages without major problems.

In early January, the telescope went through the most difficult phase of fully opening its heat shield, a five-layer 20-by-14-meter umbrella — the size of a tennis court.

The equipment is necessary to observe the cosmos and fundamental to protect scientific instruments from the heat of the Sun and from the radiation emitted by the Earth and the Moon. Soon after, Webb reached its definitive configuration after finishing “unfolding” its mirrors two weeks after launch.