Jensen Ackles comments on controversy with Jared Padalecki: “Don’t talk about that shit until the deal is done” – Movie News

The two actors clashed last year after the announcement of the new Supernatural spin-off.

You probably remember when Jensen Ackles announced that he is producing a spin-off of Supernatural – check out all seasons on Amazon Prime Video. The new project was named The Winchesters and will tell the story of Dean and Sam’s parents before the events of the series, whose ending was changed due to the pandemic. It turns out that on the same day, Jared Padalecki complained on twitter that he didn’t know anything and made it clear that he didn’t like the deletion very much.

At the time, the two actors ended up resolving in private and reassured fans that it was all a misunderstanding. Now it was time to Jensen Ackles reveal the real reason that generated all this confusion. Visiting the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaumhe said he didn’t inform his co-star because of a superstition, “I’m extremely superstitious when it comes to some things, and that’s probably a trait that a lot of actors have in common. We don’t talk about our auditions until we have them. got the role,” he said. “It’s like an unwritten rule, you don’t talk about this shit until the deal is done.”

The actor also told some more details about the new production, “[The Winchesters] it would be my first experience producing and creating content, and I didn’t want to jinx it in any way, so I shut up. Only the people who had to know, knew,” he continued. “I wasn’t trying to keep it a secret for any reason other than superstition. I was definitely excited to tell some people [sobre o spin-off]and Jared was first on that list,” the actor said.

In June 2021, when there was confusion, the post left a lot of people in doubt: was it a joke or not? “This HAS to be a bad joke,” one fan wrote to the actor. Padalecki responded to the tweet, saying again that he wasn’t aware of anything. “No. It’s not a joke. It’s the first time I’m hearing about it. I am bothered, ”he declared on the social network.

The Winchesters will be told from Dean’s perspective (Jensen Ackles), which will narrate the events. Besides him, the only names confirmed are that of executive producer Robbie Thompson, who also came from Supernatural, and Danneel Ackles. The actor’s wife founded, along with him, the production company Chaos Machine Productions, which debuts in the market precisely with the spin-off.

After the end of Supernatural, each of the Winchester brothers went on with their careers. Jared Padalecki is the protagonist of the Walker reboot – already renewed for the second season. In turn, Jensen Ackles is confirmed in the third year of The Boys, promoting a new partnership with creator Eric Kripke. The politically incorrect series returns later this year.