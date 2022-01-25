Jessi insinuates that Natália wants more than friendship with Lucas

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 6 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Jessi insinuates that Natália wants more than friendship with Lucas 0 Views

In the hot tub of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), this afternoon, Lucas was talking about friendship with Jessilane and Natália, when he received an indirect from the biology teacher.

“It feels like I’ve known you for a long time. […] You would be friendships that I would take for life here. Really,” Lucas said.

“Oh, that’s beautiful,” replied Natalia, then joked that “there’s nothing like friendship” inside the house.

Jessi then insinuated that Natalia wants something more with her brother.

What I’m going to say is sincere: friendship, friendship. But here in this place there are some people who don’t want to just be friends with you. Jessilane

“There are some,” replied Natalia.

“Who want to make out. Some people in this environment here who are wanting something more like that, right. I didn’t want to say anything”, Jessi continued.

Lucas opined that the party took a long time to happen and that, after the participants made friends, it was more difficult to make a “makeout”.

“There are people who really want to make out and can’t find a way to do it. For example, Eli is available”, concluded the biologist.

Who do you want eliminated from ‘BBB 22’?

42.81%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

25.88%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

31.31%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 127667 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Jade, Naiara, Linn and Arthur are excluded from podiums

The first game of discord on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) proposed that the brothers set …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved