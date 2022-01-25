Jessi insinuates that Natália wants more than friendship with Lucas

In the hot tub of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), this afternoon, Lucas was talking about friendship with Jessilane and Natália, when he received an indirect from the biology teacher.

“It feels like I’ve known you for a long time. […] You would be friendships that I would take for life here. Really,” Lucas said.

“Oh, that’s beautiful,” replied Natalia, then joked that “there’s nothing like friendship” inside the house.

Jessi then insinuated that Natalia wants something more with her brother.

What I’m going to say is sincere: friendship, friendship. But here in this place there are some people who don’t want to just be friends with you. Jessilane

“There are some,” replied Natalia.

“Who want to make out. Some people in this environment here who are wanting something more like that, right. I didn’t want to say anything”, Jessi continued.

Lucas opined that the party took a long time to happen and that, after the participants made friends, it was more difficult to make a “makeout”.

“There are people who really want to make out and can’t find a way to do it. For example, Eli is available”, concluded the biologist.