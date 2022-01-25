Joe Biden collected defeats in his first year in office

I read that the popularity of Joe Biden, who completed his first year in office last week, has been steadily and steadily declining. I’m not surprised: the vote that tipped the balance for the Democratic candidate in the last American election was the result of an abnormal and desperate situation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic – and it was a vote cast in the hope that the new president would be able to to quickly reverse that situation.

After a year, the promised “return to normality” has not happened; on the contrary, the situation worsened – and the frustration increased. Americans – like Brazilians, by the way – are exhausted by the pandemic and its impact on the economy. Because of this exhaustion, the risk of the Democratic Party losing its majority in Congress is already palpable in the legislative elections to be held in November. With Republicans in control of the House of Representatives and Senate, Biden will be immobilized.

But the elderly president (79 years old in November) seems a little alienated, giving reason to those who attribute cognitive disorders to him. A year after taking office, Biden insists on a speech based on promises, from those who are still campaigning: these very days he promised, in one of his rare interviews, to make 1 billion (?) residences of American citizens. There will be a test.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases continues to increase, the pandemic is far from over and the moving average of deaths is worse than in July 2020, when Donald Trump was accused by then-candidate Biden of not knowing how to deal with the pandemic. It should be borne in mind that Biden failed despite massive media support, unlike Donald Trump, who faced destructive opposition not only from journalists but also from the bureaucracy, the Pentagon and intelligence agencies.

It should be noted that more Americans died from Covid in 2021 (about 418,000), the first year of the Biden Administration, than in 2020, the last year of the Trump Administration (about 385,000). The incompetence shown by Biden to face the challenges of the new variants of Covid-19 shows, at the very least, that it is much easier to accuse and promise than to effectively govern and solve problems.

But the persistence of the pandemic is not Biden’s only problem: inflation in the United States in December 2021 was the highest in almost 40 years: nothing like it had been seen since the Jimmy Carter administration. The promised return to prosperity did not happen, on the contrary: Americans are poorer. On this ground, Democrats are tasting their own poison. when they asked lockdownused to seal on social networks with messages like “we’ll leave the economy to see later”… That’s right.

(In Brazil, by the way, the same thing happens: the same people who said to leave it to think about the economy “after” are now sharing photos of the high prices on supermarket shelves, putting the blame for inflation on the “genocidal government”’s lap. very lacking in character.)

In international politics and in relations with neighbors, Biden also accumulates defeats. Added to the historic fiasco of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, which resulted in the Taliban’s return to power, and the visible deterioration of relations with Russia and China, was the crisis of illegal immigrants on the US-Mexico border, where the tension only increases. In 2021 alone, nearly 2 million cases of illegal migrants were registered by border officials. Finally, the United States Supreme Court blocked, on the 13th, Biden’s decision to make vaccination mandatory in companies with more than 100 employees.

Also noteworthy in the first year of Biden’s term was the apathy of Vice President Kamala Harris, who was expected to play a greater role in the government. But come to think of it, this is good news, as Kamala is known to be a champion of the sealing agenda that pits Americans against Americans, stops the police from working, and teaches students that they should be ashamed of their country’s history.