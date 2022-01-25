Justice postpones collection of Minha Casa Minha Vida track for delayed installments in the pandemic – 01/23/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro determined that the Federal Government and Caixa Econômica Federal stop charging installments of the Minha Casa Minha Vida program (PMCMV) referring to the initial period of the pandemic, between March 20 and December 31, 2020, and that they were paid.

The decision is valid for the entire country, but only applies to tier 1 beneficiaries of the real estate financing program, those with a monthly family income of up to R$1,800.

The sentence was a response to a public civil action filed by the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU), which asked for the suspension of the collection of delayed installments due to the economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DPU maintained that, during the period, other types of financing aimed at higher incomes were benefited by Caixa’s measures — reaching up to four paused installments.

“Within this scenario of economic shortage, in which even the food security of the most vulnerable Brazilian population was harmed, the omission of the Legislative and Executive Powers towards borrowers is regrettable,” said Federal Judge Mariana Tomaz da Cunha.

The magistrate also considered that the beneficiaries of the first tier of Minha Casa Minha Vida, and not the others, are at the base of the pyramid of social housing policy for the low-income population.

“They are also experiencing the same dilemma between eating and paying the installments of their own home. However, they did not have the same benefit of having four installments of their mutual contract suspended”, he added.

According to the decision, the delayed installments must be diluted throughout the rest of the contracts, without the charge of interest and delay, except for situations in which the beneficiary himself has opted for the maintenance of the payment.

The decision was celebrated by the regional defender of Human Rights in Rio de Janeiro, Thales Arcoverde Treiger, who signed the action.

“The differentiated treatment given to borrowers of the other tiers both violates the principle of isonomy and jeopardizes the right to housing, the dignity of the human person and the existential minimum of countless poor families who suffer violently from the effects of the pandemic”, says Treiger. .

FIRST DAY

Fafá de Belém will be on TV Globo’s Sunday afternoons, starting on the 30th, in her debut as a technician on the musical competition program The Voice+. The singer, who has more than 45 years of career, confesses to having been anxious. “The first day of recording was wonderful. I was very worried, but the team is great”, says she, who has had the help of Carlinhos Brown and Ludmilla, who are also judges on the attraction.