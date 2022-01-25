Kwid 2023: cheapest car in Brazil starts at R$ 59,890

The Kwid arrived in the Brazilian market at the beginning of the second half of 2017. Since then, it has already registered almost 280 thousand plates in the country. Offered at a starting price of BRL 59,890, it is the cheapest brand new car in the country and, on the 2023 line, which has started to arrive at dealerships, all versions leave the factory with air conditioning and electrically-assisted steering.

The success of the model, which was the fifth best-selling passenger car in Bahia in 2021, is the result of an equation that involves low consumption and good internal space for a subcompact vehicle – including the trunk, which has a volume greater than the of larger automobiles, such as the Volkswagen Gol.

To win over new customers, Renault updated the front, which has completely changed, and adjusted the taillights. Inside, it changed materials, renewed the instrument panel and incorporated a new multimedia center.

Underneath the bodywork, the Kwid has adopted electronic stability control, a ramp-start system and has had thruster upgrades. The engine was recalibrated to meet the new emissions regulations and gained a little more power. There were 66 hp with gasoline and 70 hp with ethanol. It went up to 68 hp and 71 hp, respectively with gasoline and ethanol. Torque has also improved a little: 9.4 kgfm with gasoline and 10 kgfm with ethanol, always at 4,250 rpm.

The cabin still has four airbags and has had minor updates. Front head restraints remain integrated into the seat On the dashboard, highlight the digital central screen The multimedia center is now eight inches In all configurations the transmission is manual. The trunk has a capacity of 290 liters Biton roof and alloy wheels are optional

The cabin still has four airbags and has had minor updates. Front head restraints remain integrated into the seat On the dashboard, highlight the digital central screen The multimedia center is now eight inches In all configurations the transmission is manual. The trunk has a capacity of 290 liters Biton roof and alloy wheels are optional

According to Inmetro, the Kwid makes 15.3 km/l in the city with gasoline and 10.8 km/l with ethanol. On the road, 15.7 km/l with gasoline and 11 km/l with ethanol.

The low weight of the vehicle (between 818 kg and 825 kg) and the new measures adopted in the 2023 line, such as tires with less rolling resistance and the inclusion of the Start&Stop system, which automatically turns off and on the car after stopping in signs, for example.

Market

The Life version, which lacked air conditioning and electric steering assistance, was discontinued. Thus, the catalog now includes three configurations: Zen, Intense and Outsider. Zen did not go up, it still costs R$ 59,890.

Intense, priced at R$64,190, is the only one that offers options. The biton roof package with alloy wheels costs another R$2,500. The most expensive option is the Outsider, which has an adventurous style and starts at R$67,690.

At the rear, the taillights were reconfigured and the bumper gained retro-reflectors.

Kwid has only one direct competitor in the country, the Fiat Mobi. The subcompact is offered in two versions: Like (R$60,990) and Trekking (R$63,990). Both have a 1 liter engine (up to 74 hp) and manual transmission.

The Kwid came out ahead of the Mobi in terms of interior space, trunk volume (290 liters x 200 l) and number of airbags (four x two).

electric kwid

Ricardo Gondo, president of Renault do Brasil, confirmed the arrival of the electric configuration of the Kwid to the national market, called E-Tech.

The electrical configuration of the Kwid will reach the national market this year

According to the executive, the launch is part of the investment of R$ 1.1 billion that the manufacturer announced for the Brazilian market and has already contemplated the update of Captur and Zoe in the country.

Gondo also revealed that the Kwid’s electric motor was developed in Brazil. The vehicle is expected to make its debut at dealerships in the beginning of the second half of the year.