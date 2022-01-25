Laís asks Linn for forgiveness after confessing to transphobic text

Laís Caldas confessed to Linn da Quebrada that she was the author of the transphobic text inside the BBB 22 (Globo). This Monday (24), after Tadeu Schmidt’s warning, the doctor apologized to the singer and explained that she sent the message to recall a comment made by the Camarote member.

“Do you remember when we were doing the presentation here [na sala], that you started [a perguntar]: ‘Are you single? Are you single? So asking here’. I thought it was great, because when everyone forgot, you asked. Then I took it and sent you a text”, said the member of Pipoca, and the famous soon questioned: “So you sent: ‘Are you single?'”.

The goiana said she didn’t want to offend the artist and explained her reasoning with the message: “It wasn’t asking if you were single, it was [imitando] you talking to the crowd”.

According to the health professional’s account, Linn should have received the message on Friday (21), after the collective presentation of the brothers, held on Thursday (20). However, the message was shown to Linn on Saturday (22).

The doctor reinforced that she was worried about Schmidt’s message: “At the time, I thought: ‘He asked about the party’. [com o torpedo], I was very excited about the wall business. I would never ask you that way. Sorry if I made you upset.” At the end of the conversation, they hugged.

Check out the videos:

Once again Laís says that it was just as if Linn was asking, because it is impossible to confuse her since she is beautiful, wonderful, full and imposes respect. Laís asked for forgiveness, as she felt very bad and that was never her intention. pic.twitter.com/7IkT0Z24pM — Laís Caldas 👢 (@Dra_laiscaldass) January 24, 2022

