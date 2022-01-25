Laís justifies herself in a conversation with Linn and takes action after a torpedo sent

After sending a text to the Linn da Quebrada with a masculine pronoun, the doctor Laís Caldas, of BBB 22, decided to talk to the singer this Monday (24). For those who don’t remember, she sent the following question anonymously; “Are you single? There’s someone asking here.”

After rethinking her attitude, she said that he only repeated a phrase commented on by her previously. In addition, the health professional took the opportunity to apologize.

“Do you remember when we were doing the presentation here? That you were like: ‘Are you single? Are you single? Because they’re asking here’. And I thought it was great,” she began. “So, but then you asked me if I was ‘single,’” Linn said.

To defend herself, the sister revealed his intention with the question; “No, it wasn’t with the intention. I wasn’t the one asking you if you were single. It was like you were asking,” Laís said. “I understood. I was upset but I waited [alguém vir se manifestar]. I haven’t even asked yet,” said the actress. Second call. After that, both hugged and made up.

It is worth noting that, after the buzz started on the internet, the Laís’ team spoke on Instagram and said that the participant did not ask the question the way it should be asked.

“We want to apologize, on behalf of Laís, for the wrong placement of the same when addressing Linn da Quebrada. We know that the right thing would be to ask ‘Are you single?’. This is a serious matter, and on behalf of everyone who supports and cheers for Laís Caldas, we reiterate our apologies to Linn and everyone who was offended by the mistake made,” they said in a statement.

In conversation with the brothers, Laís mourned the death of his father who died at the age of 68, with a generalized infection. When venting, she also said that everything happened a month before the program.

“He was already bedridden, he wasn’t even getting up to get in a wheelchair. It’s that thing that we don’t want to see the person suffering. We give a lot to God and say: ‘Give him what’s best for him, not what’s best for us. We don’t want anyone to go. Unfortunately, we are not prepared for that, right? Then, when it is a very sad disease, which the person is suffering, we give it to God”, he pointed out.

