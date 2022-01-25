Laís says that Pedro Scooby ‘popcorn’ in the game

In the fourth lolipop of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the confined confabulate about the first discord game of the edition. The dynamic is expected to take place live on tonight’s show, as it usually happens every Monday.

While Brunna is putting on her makeup, Bárbara comments that she is “feeling several signs” in her direction. Laís and Rodrigo say that it is difficult to respond so quickly in a tense moment. Barbara then questions her friend, as if she were the presenter Tadeu Schmidt: “Who do you think only popcorn in the game?”

Laís hesitates and thinks aloud, repeating the question, until she answers:

Peter [Scooby]. Pedro just popcorn, he’s not even playing. Just popcorn.”

Bárbara laughs and mentions a situation that happened in the early afternoon, when the big screen in the living room showed the keridometer and the text messages received by the brothers. The sister sent the surfer a message that repeated the saying ‘when Pedro talks about Paulo I know more about Pedro than Paulo’, playing with his and Paulo André’s names.

“I sent him a message today, did you see that he got tense? It was just to fill the bag. It’s Pedro and Paulo, right? When I see the two of them I always remember that phrase”, she explained. He then said that Scooby replied that he “doesn’t talk about anyone”.