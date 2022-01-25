Lara is execrated after hot nights with fake Renato · TV News

Lara (Andreia Horta) will pay dearly for starting a romance with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. separated from Barbara (Alinne Moraes). The faker will give up the divorce after the spoiled one tries to kill herself in the nine o’clock soap opera.

Their romance will begin in this Monday’s chapter (24). Finally, the Minas Gerais woman will give herself to the alleged brother of the ex-fiancé when having sex with the fake Renato. They will swear love vows. The fake Renato will actually have abandoned Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​when he moved to an apart-hotel in the feuilleton.

With the romance with the woman he loves, he will decide that he will not resume his marriage. Lara and Christian, then, will star in a torrid affair in the next few years. ten chapters from the plot of Licia Manzo.

Barbara will be very shaken by the breakup and, in an outbreak, she will throw herself in front of a car, which will be in reverse, and the driver will not see her. The young woman will be badly injured, will have to be operated on in a hurry and will almost die from the suicide attempt.

Worried, Santiago will ask Christian to stay by his wife’s side and will practically force him to keep their marriage at such a difficult time. Cornered, the usurper will accept his father-in-law’s decision and return to live with his ex-companion as soon as she leaves the hospital.

Elenice will fight Lara and humiliate her in the soap opera

End of the line

Ravi’s friend (Juan Paiva) won’t have the courage to tell Lara the truth and will have an extramarital affair with the Minas Gerais woman. It will be in these circumstances that Elenice will find the couple kissing.

Teodoro’s sister (Fernando Eiras) will insist on fighting the girl. “We were not introduced, which is typical of my son. I am Renato’s mother, with whom you are getting involved”, the madam will begin.

“Good. It seems to me that your conversation isn’t with me, it’s with him. If Renato decided to separate…”, Lara will reply. Nervous, Elenice will open the game and tell that he is no longer single: “Surely he must have said that he is working a lot, that he has been traveling, to be able to reconcile one thing and another”, will mock the bankrupt.

“I don’t understand”, will assume the character lived by Andréia Horta. The veteran will find the situation funny and “let the dogs out”:

It is not? I help you, then, to understand things better. You’re starting an affair with my son. And at first, really, he’s wonderful: romantic, passionate, committed. Until you gain enough security to let you know his B side.

“You weren’t the first and you won’t be the last either. But you can be sure that, between one and the other, between you and the next, he will always return to the same place: to his wife’s arms. no matter how good you are in bed, outside of it you don’t have much to offer, right? And Bárbara does, you can be sure”, concludes the character of Ana Beatriz Nogueira.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28, before the next nine o’clock soap opera would premiere on March 14.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of A Place in the Sun that TV news publish daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: