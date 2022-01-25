Largest Swiss bank points out 3 reasons for the arrival of crypto winter

The cryptocurrency market may be ready for another “winter” and may not recover for years, analysts at Swiss investment bank UBS have warned, as interest in digital currencies wanes.

Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in 2022 are likely to undermine the appeal of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin in the eyes of many investors, analysts, led by James Malcolm, said in a note to clients on Friday.

Winter has arrived at the Swiss bank

Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, has warned of the dreaded crypto winter coming. Analysts at the bank explained several reasons why the cryptocurrency could lose its attractiveness to investors this year.

The last crypto winter came in late 2017 and early 2018, when bitcoin dropped from around $20,000 to below $4,000 more than a year later, causing many investors to lose interest in digital assets.

First, UBS analysts detailed that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes should reduce the appeal of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin for many investors who see the asset class as a good alternative store of value.

They noted that government stimulus was a key factor in boosting cryptocurrency prices in 2020 and 2021. But they add that if central banks move to control inflation, investors could lose interest in bitcoin as an inflationary hedge.

It is certain that interest rates, artificially kept at zero for a long time, will be changed by the Fed later this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently said the Federal Reserve may have to raise short-term interest rates more than four times this year.

Goldman Sachs, another major US bank, also expects the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year. Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel said earlier this month: “The Fed is going to have to go up a lot more times than the market expects.”

Analysts also said that there is also a growing realization among cryptocurrency investors that bitcoin is not “better money” because it is too volatile and its limited supply makes it inflexible.

Two more reasons for the arrival of crypto winter

Rising interest rates are putting an end to arguments that bitcoin is a good alternative currency or store of value, according to the bank. The second factor influencing the Swiss bank’s thesis is that the technology has many shortcomings and regulation can impede the development of the industry.

One of the technological deficiencies, for example, comes up against the issue of network scalability. Blockchain technology is difficult to scale due to its decentralized design, which requires all network members to be able to oversee and verify transactions, UBS analysts said.

Regulation is a third major problem, they wrote. Rampant speculation on cryptocurrency networks “inevitably invites closer oversight to protect consumers” [e] protect financial stability,” said UBS.

“Stablecoin projects and [finanças descentralizadas] on the rise seem almost certain to face bigger setbacks from the authorities in the coming months”.

All of this can influence what we call the “crypto winter” – a part of the coin’s economic cycle where price drops of almost 80% have already been seen.

