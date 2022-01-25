Leak indicates upcoming Xiaomi and Redmi launches for 2022

Last Saturday (22), a leak suggested that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra must have a “giant” camera module.

Given the high number of Xiaomi releases, it is surprising that it has not presented anything so far. At the end of last year, the Chinese company presented the new Xiaomi 12 line. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 will gain global launch on January 26 and the Redmi K50 should be made official in February.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo a list of products expected to be released by Xiaomi and the Redmi brand. Names like “munch”, “Rubens”, “matisse” and “fogs” are codes for the members of the Redmi K50 line which include: Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro Plus and K50 Gaming Edition.

All codes indicate design names during development. According to the informant, “thor” and “light” must belong to cell phones with above-average photographic capabilities, but with powerful platforms such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The last six names must belong to the company’s foldables, including the supposed rival of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the second generation of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. As they are premium devices, they must have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

The last four names on the list should refer to Redmi Note 11 successors that are still in development. The Digital Chat Station brings an important information about its chipset: they should come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform, which has not yet been made official by Qualcomm.

However, the American company will be able to present it soon or when the Redmi intermediate line is made official.]

This Monday (24), released data reveals that Xiaomi “parked” and Realme grew rapidly in the Indian market in 2021.