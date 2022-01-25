learn how to withdraw money without leaving home

The digital withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is practical for workers, in addition to being safer. The service can be easily accessed through the FGTS application. Learn the step by step of digital withdrawal.

Through the app, users can check all the information related to the withdrawal. For example, available values ​​and other query types. In addition, digital looting is also already a reality.

digital withdrawal

The online process was created to make life easier for users, who previously had to go to an agency and do all the withdrawal steps in person.

In order to have access to the digital loot, workers must first be entitled to the loot, in accordance with the release rules already provided for.

Through the application, it is possible to attach all the necessary documents, as well as follow the steps of requesting the withdrawal until the final phase of releasing the amounts.

Through the FGTS app, users can also check the statement, with details of the entries made in the fund in the last six months.

Another service offered by the application is the cadastral update, as in the case of a change of address. As for the digital withdrawal, users need to indicate an account that is of the same holder.

So, first of all, just download the FGTS application and register with CPF, full name, birth, e-mail and password.

After that, the user will receive a confirmation link in the email to validate the information. Then just go to “My withdrawals”, go to “My bank account” and register an account.

Finally, just choose the amount to be transferred and within five days the money will be in the account for withdrawal.

But the rules for releasing the loot consider unfair dismissal, serious illness, retirement and others.