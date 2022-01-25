Legacy of Thieves Collection is £10

Much has been speculated about the upgrade of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5, so Sony made everything a little clearer in a post on Twitter this Monday (24). Those who bought Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy on PS4 will pay £10 just once to gain access to the collection with both games remastered.

The price here has not yet been announced, but considering some previous releases, such as Death Stranding Director’s Cut, it is safe to assume that it could be something around R$ 50. In addition, it is also worth mentioning that PS Plus subscribers who redeemed fourth game through the service won’t be able to upgrade.

Reminder about the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection upgrade path: 1. You can upgrade if you have purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the Digital Bundle 2. Upgrade will be available on Friday 3. It will cost £10 4. Sic Parvis Magna pic.twitter.com/tPgytS0JVY — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 24, 2022

Reminder about the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection update: You can upgrade if you purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or the Digital Pack [com ambos os títulos] The update will be available on Friday [28] It will cost £10 Sic Parvis Magna

You will upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes both games. — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 24, 2022

first tweet — So if I only have Uncharted 4, when I pay the £10, do I only get Uncharted 4 remastered or do I also get The Lost Legacy? second tweet — You will upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes both games.

Launch trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is now available

Last Friday (21), Sony released the launch trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The remaster for the next generation will have 4K graphics, a rate of up to 120 FPS and extremely fast loading times. Check out the details!