Legacy of Thieves Collection will be transferable

Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy saves on PS4 can be transferred to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5. With this, the player will be able to keep all the progress and the hours played in the previous generation versions.

In case players want to make this transfer, the process is simple: just store the saves in the PS Plus cloud or on a USB device – but remember to update the games to the latest patch. Then run the new version on PS5 and select “Transfer PS4 Save” option from the menu.

Using the old saves in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, consequently all trophies already won in previous versions will pop up on the screen – so no extra platinum in this case.

Remasters will have options for up to 120 FPS and will take advantage of other features such as lightning-fast loading provided by the next-gen SSD, 3D audio and support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from DualSense.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will have two upgrades for the price of one on PS5

The British subsidiary of PlayStation reported on Monday (24) that players will be able to upgrade both titles for the price of one on PS5. So, regardless of which game you bought on PS4 (Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy), you’ll only pay once to get both in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection next-gen. Check out the details!