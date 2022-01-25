Lilian Ribeiro points out lack of investment to treat cancer in SUS

Journalist Lilian Ribeiro, who last year spoke live on GloboNews about her diagnosis of breast cancer, used social media to denounce the delay in the waiting list to operate oncological patients through SUS.

She narrated the case of a housewife with breast cancer who has been waiting for her surgery since October, and yesterday she received the news that she has metastases in her liver and bones: “What to say to this woman?”

Since October, she had been waiting to be operated on in a public hospital. She was in the system, exams ready, but waiting for the line to move. Time passed and today she received the news that she has metastases to her liver and bones. What to say to this woman? — Lilian Ribeiro (@eulilianribeiro) January 24, 2022

Let it be clear: it is the defense of the SUS, the investment in it and its improvement that can lead us to a worthy system for ALL people fighting cancer. — Lilian Ribeiro (@eulilianribeiro) January 24, 2022

“Think about eight women you love. Now, pay attention to the following: one in eight Brazilian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer throughout her life. We cannot accept a system that leaves women in a queue like this , right?! We can’t”, wrote Lilian.

She concluded by stating that the only possibility of improvement is investment in public health: “Let it be clear: it is the defense of the SUS, the investment in it and its improvement that can lead us to a worthy system for ALL people fighting cancer “.