Lilian Ribeiro points out lack of investment to treat cancer in SUS

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Lilian Ribeiro points out lack of investment to treat cancer in SUS 4 Views

Journalist Lilian Ribeiro, who last year spoke live on GloboNews about her diagnosis of breast cancer, used social media to denounce the delay in the waiting list to operate oncological patients through SUS.

She narrated the case of a housewife with breast cancer who has been waiting for her surgery since October, and yesterday she received the news that she has metastases in her liver and bones: “What to say to this woman?”

“Think about eight women you love. Now, pay attention to the following: one in eight Brazilian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer throughout her life. We cannot accept a system that leaves women in a queue like this , right?! We can’t”, wrote Lilian.

She concluded by stating that the only possibility of improvement is investment in public health: “Let it be clear: it is the defense of the SUS, the investment in it and its improvement that can lead us to a worthy system for ALL people fighting cancer “.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Omicron is the longest-surviving variant on skin and plastics

Omicron survives up to eight days on plastic surfaces (Credit: Pexels) A yet unreviewed scientific …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved