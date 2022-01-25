Low price campaign from Brazil to Europe extended by Air Europa

Boeing 787-8 – Image: Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Air Europa has just announced the extension of its “Time to Fly” low price campaign. Round-trip tickets to various destinations in Europe can be purchased until January 31 on the company’s website, or through travel agencies.

With fares starting at R$2,956.17, tickets are available to Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Porto, Lisbon, Vigo, Zurich, France (Orly airport), Frankfurt, Munich, Rome, Milan and other destinations where the company operates.

In the campaign, consumers can guarantee their trip until October 31, 2022 and tickets can be paid in up to 10 installments, without interest, on their credit card.

All tickets allow a change of date, time, origin and destination free of charge, paying only the difference in the fare, if the original price is not available, without penalty up to seven days before departure.





Air Europa flights depart from the city of Guarulhos (SP) and have an immediate connection in Madrid, Spain. Travel takes place on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane.

Air Europa currently operates five flights a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, increasing to six frequencies in April.

On the airline’s website, you can find travel rules as well as information about entry requirements in destination countries. In addition, in order to promote a personalized trip, the company started to allow passengers to choose their own gastronomic menu in advance.

Check all the Time to Fly campaign rules on the Air Europa website.

Information from the Air Europa Press Office



