Lucas comments that Naiara Azevedo wants to ‘call attention’

At the “BBB 22” (TV Globo) academy, in a conversation with Natália and Rodrigo, Lucas commented on Naiara Azevedo’s behavior, and on her sister’s attempt to give up on the program and then change her mind.

“Just like I did with Naiara. I wasn’t going to hug her or chat because she was my vote. Suddenly, just like now, she changed. And if she doesn’t leave…”, says Lucas. Natalia agreed with her brother’s comment and commented that she was thinking the same thing.

BBB 22: Lucas comments on Naiara’s behavior and shoots: ‘Get attention’ Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Jessi already commented that one day is different from the other. “She now wants to stay. Today was a different day than yesterday,” she said. The sister also commented that she tried to talk to Naiara last Monday. “I said to her: ‘Was I honest with you? I was, but the Naiara I wasn’t seeing is the one you showed yourself today and it was this Naiara I’ve been waiting for since day one'”, she reported.

“Why did she change from water to wine?” Rodrigo asked. “I don’t know. It’s something intimate with her”, Jessilane said.

Lucas commented that he thinks that his sister’s change of attitude is a strategy to win over the public abroad: “To draw attention. I don’t know. He tried to do it in a way that didn’t work and changed. I don’t know, I don’t know if it was a marketing ploy also to give something to say: ‘Naiara Azevedo wants to give up Big Brother'”, he said.

This morning, Lucas advised Naiara to open up more to the people of the house, so that the brothers and sisters get to know her better. He stressed that fans abroad already know her but whoever is confined with her in the house of “Big Brother Brasil” still doesn’t know who she is. The sister commented that the way she found to get closer to her confinement colleagues was to cook for them and that, little by little, she will open up. Check out the full conversation here.